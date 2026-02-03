The Drama Plot Twist: Reddit Thinks They Figured Out The Awful Thing Zendaya Did

Some fans speculated that The Drama's insane twist about what Zendaya's character did was already hinted at in a past viral Reddit post. The upcoming A24 comedy-drama centers on a happily engaged couple, Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Tompson (Robert Pattinson), as they prepare for their highly anticipated wedding. While they appear to have a perfect relationship, the pair's wedding week is derailed when Emma is forced to admit a harrowing secret from her past, which makes Charlie question everything about her.

The exact nature of Emma's secret is teased in The Drama's first trailer, with fan speculation ranging from criminal ties, drug use, or a disturbing and deeply personal taboo act.

A24

While the official trailer did not reveal what awful thing Zendaya's Emma did in the past, many theorize that a Reddit post from u/Hot_Relation899, which mainly revolves around unhealthy obsession and engineered coincidences, could hold the answer to the film's lingering mystery.

A24

The original post, supposedly based on a true story, revealed that a 24-year-old woman began stalking her husband years earlier after she became obsessed with him after seeing him walking his dog in a park.

The woman's obsession went off the rails after she began meticulously researching him, leading to an extensive, long-term plan to capture his attention and position herself to "naturally" meet him.

A24

She achieved her goal of meeting him in person in her junior year of college, and they grew closer before he graduated. When the guy moved to New York City for a job, she deliberately applied to colleges nearby, got accepted, and continued to follow him.

They eventually started to date after she graduated, leading to their engagement. Unaware of her manipulation behind the scenes, the guy believed that it was fate.

After feeling intense guilt about manipulating everyone (including her husband), she pulled the plug and decided to come clean to her husband, showing him her confession on Reddit. Even though she insisted that her feelings were genuine, the revelation frustrated her husband, who questioned how much of their relationship was fabricated.

A24

While the wedding pushed through, the husband eventually filed for divorce after taking some time to think and telling his family everything (he actually exaggerated to paint her as a complete psycho, so that didn't help her at all).

In her final update on Reddit, the woman expressed bitterness over her husband's decision but acknowledged that she probably deserved the outcome regardless.

While the Reddit post is not confirmed to be the main backbone of The Drama, it carries weight as a potential twist in the movie, adding more intrigue to the picture-perfect relationship between Emma and Charlie.

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama is set to premiere in theaters on April 3. It stars Zendaya (who is set to return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day), Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, and Zoë Winters.

Other Possibilities for The Drama's Plot Twist

A24

Given that the movie leans toward a major reveal, introducing this twist (along with additional elements from the creative team) based on the Reddit post above could catch audiences off guard and leave them speechless.

As simple as it may sound to some, many believe this is a hard act to pull off, given the number of moving pieces that need to fit organically to set up an encounter that feels genuine.

Aside from the possible stalking scheme of Zendaya's Emma, there are other potential secrets that could end up being the main twist in The Drama. Some have speculated that she slept with a close relative, has a hidden criminal history, or even planned a school shooting but backed out at the last minute; however, these don't fit the over-the-top nature that the movie is hyping up.

It's also possible that Emma killed a close relative of Charlie, and she may have orchestrated to marry him as a way to overcome her guilt in her own twisted way.