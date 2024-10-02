Where to Watch 'We Live In Time' Movie: Theater Showtimes & Streaming Projections

Hollywood sweethearts Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield take center stage in We Live in Time, but many potential viewers wonder how they'll be able to watch.

We Live in Time is an upcoming romantic drama directed by John Crowley. Before jumping back on the MCU timeline withThunderbolts*, Pugh will star alongside Garfield in what looks to be an emotional rollercoaster.

After A24 picked up U.S. distribution, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024. The story follows Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield), whose encounter leads to a life-changing romance.

The film is expected to explore the depth of their love in a decade-spanning, emotional journey. Many have already speculated on the spoilers for We Live in Time, predicting its ending.

How To Watch We Live in Time in Theaters

We Live in Time

We Live in Time is set to release in the U.S. on Friday, October 11, and fans can now secure tickets online through several platforms. Here are some of the top websites to purchase tickets:

It's been reported that this A24 release of We Live in Time will be limited, so for those wanted to check it out in theaters, don't expect a lengthy stay on the big screen.

This leads to every film's inevitable digital and streaming release, which is fully expected for We Live in Time shortly.

Can I Stream We Live in Time Online?

As of writing, no official digital or streaming release date has been announced for We Live in Time.

Distributed by A24 in the U.S. and Studiocanal internationally (January 1, 2025 in the U.K.), the film is expected to follow a similar release pattern as other A24 films.

Given A24's ongoing deal with Max, the movie is likely to eventually land on that streaming platform, though fans may have to wait several months after its theatrical debut.

Looking at past A24 releases, it typically takes 120 days or more before films hit Max. For example, Priscilla released in theaters on October 27, 2023 and arrived on Max on February 23, 2024, 119 days later.

The Zone of Interest had a similar wait, with 112 days between its theatrical release on December 15, 2023 and its streaming debut on April 5, 2024. This makes We Live in Time's estimated streaming release around early February 2025.

However, the wait for Civil War was extended to 155 days, likely due to the film’s box office performance.

If We Live in Time performs well in theaters, there could also be a longer delay before its streaming release. In this case, audiences must wait until March 2025 for We Live in Time to stream on Max.

We Live in Time opens in U.S. theaters on Friday, October 11.