A24's The Iron Claw will soon be available to purchase online and stream for fans wanting to watch again or skip the theater experience.

Starring Zac Efron, The Iron Claw had its wide release in theaters on December 22. Following the tragic story of the Von Eirch wrestling family, the sports film directed and written by Sean Durkin is expected to draw some attention from the Academy Awards.

While the box office results may not be breathtaking, the cast is notable, with Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, and Harris Dickinson drawing much interest to this story based on true events.

A24 theater-to-digital release windows aren't easy to predict as the independent studio is often inconsistent and works on a project-to-project basis.

Here's a look at some 2023 A24 releases and their theatrical-to-streaming windows. Priscilla is the most notable as it is the most recent entry before The Iron Claw:

Beau is Afraid : April 14 - June 13 (60 days)

: April 14 - June 13 (60 days) You Hurt My Feelings : May 26 - August 22 (88 days)

: May 26 - August 22 (88 days) Dicks: The Musical : October 6 - November 10 (35 days)

: October 6 - November 10 (35 days) Priscilla: October 27 - December 15 (49 days)

Friday, February 9, 2024 is the most likely online release date for The Iron Claw, making it available on PVOD formats.

As mentioned, A24 isn't consistent, but at the very least this movie will be available to watch at home before the Academy Awards (which are being held on March 10, 2024).

In addition, for those who do not want to spend any extra cash on top of monthly subscriptions, The Iron Claw will soon be available to stream on one of the biggest services available.

When Will The Iron Claw Begin Streaming?

A24 recently penned a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, making Max the future home of all the studio's upcoming films, including The Iron Claw.

This is great news for many fans who subscribe to Max, as previously, A24 films would stream and air on Showtime.

That said, there's no precedent for A24 films premiering on Max.

However, here's a look at some recent theater-to-digital-to-streaming windows from A24 movies to Showtime. It's important to note the range between theatrical release to streaming is wider than other studio films, with some recent A24 films not available to stream online at all:

Pearl : September 16, 2022 - October 25, 2022 - May 16, 2023

: September 16, 2022 - October 25, 2022 - May 16, 2023 Aftersun: October 21, 2022 - December 20, 2022 - January 5, 2023

October 21, 2022 - December 20, 2022 - January 5, 2023 The Whale: December 9, 2022 - February 21, 2023 - August 19, 2023

December 9, 2022 - February 21, 2023 - August 19, 2023 Beau is Afraid: April 14, 2023 - June 13, 2023 - December 21, 2023

The new deal between A24 and Max should speed the process up, with the streaming service already used to hosting every new Warner Bros. film following its theatrical release.

For The Iron Claw, fans can expect it to begin streaming on Max sometime during Spring 2024. For a more precise prediction, late March is realistic if A24 enables a 90-day window from opening to streaming (a common metric for other studios).

The Iron Claw is now playing in theaters.