Here's When The Brutalist Movie's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

As The Brutalist picks up steam heading into its theatrical run, fans are eager to know when its streaming debut can be expected.

Coming from American filmmaker Brady Corbet, The Brutalist stars Adrien Brody as the film's titular brutalist architect, a Jewish man who immigrates to America in the wake of World War II.

The A24-produced historical drama has been heralded as one of 2024's best. It earned a stellar 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and emerged as one of the favorites to potentially win Best Picture at the 97th Academy Awards.

When Will The Brutalist Be Released Online?

The Brutalist

A digital release date for The Brutalist has not been announced, as the film has yet to be released nationwide in theaters. However, with its big-screen debut finally coming on Friday, December 20, its post-theatrical plan may start to emerge.

The Brutalist is the latest movie from the increasingly viral studio A24, which could indicate its digital release plans and when it will eventually be made available on premium video-on-demand platforms (PVOD) like Google Play, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Other 2024 A24 movies have taken an average of 33 days to come to PVOD services, with two of the three (Civil War and I Saw the TV Glow) arriving exactly 42 days after their theatrical release date.

The only exception to this 42-day rule this year has been MaXXXine, which was released online a meager 28 days after its big-screen debut.

Based on this, it seems most likely that The Brutalist will arrive on PVOD 42 days after coming to theaters on December 20. This would put its digital release around January 31, 2025.

Below is a list of other 2024 A24 movies and their theatrical-to-digital windows for comparison:

Civil War (42 days) Theatrical: April 12, 2024 Digital: May 24, 2024

(42 days) I Saw the TV Glow (42 days) Theatrical: May 3, 2024 Digital: June 14, 2024

(42 days) MaXXXine (28 days) Theatrical: July 5, 2024 Digital: August 2, 2024

When Will The Brutalist Come To Streaming?

A24 has not announced a specific streaming release date for The Brutalist, but that does not mean it will never get one.

The film will be covered by A24's new deal with Max, which means that all new theatrically released movies from the studio will stream exclusively first on the Warner Bros.-owned streaming service.

However, the precise date these movies come to the platform varies wildly from project to project. One thing has remained consistent, though, since the deal came into effect: A24 titles have a much longer theatrical-to-streaming window than other studios.

As of late, it has taken upwards of 100 days for a new A24 movie to come to Max. In the case of Civil War, this was pushed even further, being released on streaming a whopping 165 days after its theatrical debut.

With this in mind, The Brutalist will likely arrive on Max sometime in mid-to-late May 2025, roughly 150 days after its December 20 theatrical release.

See below for some other A24 movies and their streaming releases for comparison:

Civil War (165 days) Theatrical: April 12, 2024 Streaming: September 24, 2024

(165 days) I Saw the TV Glow (140 days) Theatrical: May 3, 2024 Streaming: September 20, 2024

(140 days) MaXXXine (105 days) Theatrical: July 5, 2024 Streaming: October 18, 2024

The Brutalist comes to theaters on Friday, December 20.