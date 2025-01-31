The Brutalist Movie Gets Discouraging Streaming Release Update (Report)

Following its late 2024 debut, The Brutalist may not immediately debut on a streaming service.

Starring Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, The Brutalist tells the story of a visionary architect who escapes Europe after World War II to rebuild his entire world. Settling in Pennsylvania, he joins forces with a powerful industrialist who realizes this architect's talent as their relationship builds.

The Brutalist made headlines after hitting theaters on December 20, even giving some fans a laugh when the 215-minute epic outgrossed Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter at the box office. Now, over a month after its initial debut, the question turns to when it will be available to watch from the comforts of home.

According to When to Stream, director Brady Corbet's The Brutalist will be released on digital platforms such as Google Play, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, February 25.

This marks a 67-day gap between the movie's theatrical and digital releases, which is far longer than most fans expected. Three recent A24 movies from 2024 (Civil War, I Saw the TV Glow, and MaXXXine) averaged a 42-day gap in that respect, with all except MaXXXine taking only 28 days.

The specific dates for those releases can be seen below:

Civil War (42 days) Theatrical: April 12, 2024 Digital: May 24, 2024

(42 days) I Saw the TV Glow (42 days) Theatrical: May 3, 2024 Digital: June 14, 2024

(42 days) MaXXXine (28 days) Theatrical: July 5, 2024 Digital: August 2, 2024

(28 days)

When Will The Brutalist Begin Streaming?

Now that The Brutalist has a digital release date set in stone, the question turns to when it will be more widely available to watch on a streaming service.

A24's new deal with Max covers the Oscar hopeful. Under this deal, all new theatrically released films will first stream exclusively on the Warner Bros.-owned platform.

Unfortunately, those release windows have varied wildly from movie to movie. The only consistency is the extensive theatrical-to-streaming windows, which are far longer for A24 than other studios.

Generally, A24 movies take at least 100 days to come to Max after they hit theaters. Specifically, Civil War had a long theatrical-to-streaming window at 165 days.

Other theatrical-to-streaming windows for past A24 releases can be seen below:

Civil War (165 days) Theatrical: April 12, 2024 Streaming: September 24, 2024

(165 days) I Saw the TV Glow (140 days) Theatrical: May 3, 2024 Streaming: September 20, 2024

(140 days) MaXXXine (105 days) Theatrical: July 5, 2024 Streaming: October 18, 2024

(105 days)

Considering those numbers, the expectation is that The Brutalist will begin its run on Max in around 150 days. With a theater premiere on December 20, this would place the film on streaming sometime close to May 19.

The Brutalist will be available for digital purchase on Tuesday, February 25.