Here's When Warfare Movie's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

Warfare has started playing in theaters and is expected to start streaming in Summer 2025. But when exactly will it release on digital vs. Max?

When Will Warfare Be Released on Digital?

Now that A24's Warfare is finally playing in theaters as of April 11, the next step in its release journey will be when it becomes available for digital purchase. While that release date hasn't been confirmed yet, the past may offer some indication.

The theatrical-to-digital release windows for A24's 2024 movies ranged from MaXXXine's 28 days to Civil War's 42 days, meaning the wait to watch Warfare at home will presumably fall somewhere in that range:

Civil War (42 days) Theatrical: April 12, 2024 Digital: May 24, 2024

(42 days) I Saw the TV Glow (42 days) Theatrical: May 3, 2024 Digital: June 14, 2024

(42 days) MaXXXine (28 days) Theatrical: July 5, 2024 Digital: August 2, 2024

(28 days) Babygirl (34 days) Theatrical: December 25, 2024 Digital: January 28, 2025

As Warfare hit theaters on Friday, April 11, it will likely be released for digital purchase on the usual major platforms such as Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play at some point around mid-May.

When Will Warfare Be Released on Streaming on Max?

In December 2023, A24 landed a deal to stream all its movies exclusively on Max, HBO, and Cinemax after their theatrical runs. As such, Warfare will join other A24 flicks such as Civil War, The Iron Claw, and Everything Everywhere All at Once on Max at some point in the coming months (via Variety).

Most recent A24 releases have taken three and a half to five and a half months to finally start streaming on Max, with Alex Garland's previous flick, Civil War, sitting at the upper end of that range with a 165-day wait:

Civil War (165 days) Theatrical: April 12, 2024 Streaming: September 24, 2024

(165 days) I Saw the TV Glow (140 days) Theatrical: May 3, 2024 Streaming: September 20, 2024

(140 days) MaXXXine (105 days) Theatrical: July 5, 2024 Streaming: October 18, 2024

(105 days) Babygirl (121 days) Theatrical: December 25, 2024 Digital: April 25, 2025

Civil War's extended theatrical-to-streaming window stemmed from its box office success, landing at $68.76 million domestically on a $50 million budget. That said, Warfare seems unlikely to live up to that success, as it opened with $8 million compared to Civil War's $25 million on a lower $20 million budget (via Collider).

As such, Warfare probably won't take quite as long as Civil War's 165-day theatrical-to-streaming window to arrive on streaming. Looking at the lowest of A24's recent streaming waits, Babygirl, the soonest Warfare might start streaming on Max would be early August, possibly stretching to late September.

Warfare, a military action flick, brings together a talented young cast for a tale of U.S. Navy SEALs in the Iraq War, including Will Poulter, Kit Connor, Joseph Quinn, Cosmo Jarvis, Finn Bennett, and Charles Melton.

The A24 release is based on the real experiences of Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and an encounter that took place in November 2006. Warfare sticks closely to the true story and is based only on the testimonies of platoon members.