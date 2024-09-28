Thunderbolts Trailer Confirms Movie's MCU Timeline Placement With Sneaky Detail

Fans no longer have to wonder where Thunderbolts*' placement on the MCU timeline will sit.

The chronology of Marvel's super-powered on-screen franchise is ever-evolving. With every passing project, fans sit eagerly to see where it will be placed in relation to other titles.

Audiences just discovered where the Agatha All Along series sits on the MCU timeline, but that latest update will only last so long with more projects on the horizon that will need to find their place.

Thunderbolts Timeline Placement Revealed

Thunderbolts*

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* revealed where the upcoming movie sits on the MCU timeline.

At about the one-minute mark of the recently released teaser, Wyatt Russell's John Walker can be seen scrolling on his phone, reading a story about the fall of his US Agent persona (as seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

In that article, it mentions that this turn for the character came "a few short years" ago, meaning that the upcoming MCU team-up falls on the timeline a handful of years after the events of the series where Russell's character debuted.

Seeing as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been confirmed to have taken place in the MCU's version of 2024, a realistic guess would put Thunderbolts* somewhere between 2026 and 2029.

As it stands, Agatha All Along sits as the furthest title along the MCU timeline, taking place in 2026.

If this 2026-2029 timeline were to come to fruition, Thunderbolts* could overtake the spell-binding streaming series and sit as the most current title in the MCU chronology.

Thunderbolts' Timeline Placement In Relation to the Rest of the MCU

With this "a few short years" mention in mind, fans can start to place where Thunderbolts* stands in relation to the last appearances of some of the movie's biggest names.

With such a stacked cast of characters (starring the likes of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and so many more), it will have been quite some time since fans saw some of these heroes.

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova last made an appearance in Disney+'s Hawkeye.

Hawkeye was confirmed to take place during Christmas 2024, meaning, just like Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes and Wyatt Russell's John Walker (who were last seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), it will have been several years in-universe since fans last saw her when she pops up in Thunderbolts.

Pugh's Black Widow co-stars David Harbour and Olga Kurylenko were last heard from in the MCU in that very film.

Harbour's Red Guardian and Kurylenko's Taskmaster played key roles in the Scarlett Johansson-led action epic, which took place nearly a decade before Thunderbolts* on the timeline (2017).

The other important dates to remember relating to Thunderbolts* is when both Black Panther Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and the Wasp took place.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val last popped up in Wakanda Forever, which was a couple of years before Thunderbolts* in 2025, and Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018.

Thunderbolts* comes to theaters on May 2, 2025.