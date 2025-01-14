Find out what happened to Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson's characters in Babygirl.

A24's Babygirl is a film written, directed, and produced by Halina Reijn, marking her second English-language feature after Bodies Bodies Bodies (which featured a crazy twist ending).

Inspired by the provocative storytelling of 1980s and 1990s erotic thrillers, the film explores themes of power, desire, and societal taboos within a high-stakes corporate environment. Reijn's screenplay was influenced by true stories and her interest in women's relationships with their bodies, putting Kidman at center stage as Romy.

The Biggest Plot Points From Babygirl

Esme Reveals That She Knows About Romy & Samuel’s Affair

The first major twist in Babygirl occurs during a tense scene at Romy's daughter's birthday party.

Romy is surprised when Samuel (Dickinson) unexpectedly shows up alongside her assistant, Esme (Sophie Wilde). Esme, aware of the affair, confronts Romy in private and accuses her of abusing her power.

This moment threatens Romy's professional reputation and marks a turning point in her journey of self-reflection as she begins to realize the far-reaching consequences of her actions.

Romy Confesses to Jacob

After grappling with her guilt and dissatisfaction, Romy opens up to her husband, Jacob (Antonio Banderas).

She admits her discontent with their relationship and reveals her affair with Samuel.

While Jacob reacts with anger and hurt, this confession catalyzes both characters to address the cracks in their marriage.

Jacob Confronts Samuel

Tensions peak when Jacob catches Romy and Samuel together. Enraged, he confronts Samuel and tries to start a fight.

However, the confrontation ends with Jacob having a panic attack, forcing Romy to care for him. This scene shows the fragility of their relationship and sets the stage for the couple's ultimate decision to work through their issues.

Babygirl's Ending Explained: Who Does Romy End Up With?

In a surprising turn, Babygirl concludes on a hopeful note. Romy and Jacob reconcile and decide to rebuild their relationship.

By the end, Romy accepts her desires and learns to communicate them openly with her husband. Their renewed connection highlights the film's overarching message: self-acceptance and honesty can co-exist with commitment.

While Samuel exits Romy's life, his role seems to mirror her inner struggles rather than a lasting romantic connection.

The bittersweet goodbye between them shows Romy's growth and her decision to prioritize her family and career without sacrificing her newfound understanding of herself.

A24's Babygirl is playing in theaters.