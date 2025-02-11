Viewers catching up on Abbott Elementary on Hulu wonder why Chris Perfetti's Jacob Hill, a 6th-grade teacher, is called "Mr. C."

ABC's Abbott Elementary characters are often layered, offering more than what appears on the surface. For instance, some fans believe Tyler James Williams' Mr. Eddie has shown signs he's on the autism spectrum.

In Season 4, Janelle James' Ava, the brash principal, was further dissected, giving viewers a better understanding of who she truly is and where she comes from.

Similarly, there's some secrecy with Jacob, including the origins of what his students often call him.

Why Do Students Call Jacob Mr. C in Abbott Elementary?

ABC

Abbott Elementary has a knack for blending heartfelt humor with valuable lessons, and Jacob's nickname, "Mr. C," is no exception.

In Season 2, Episode 3, "Story Samurai," it is revealed that Jacob's students call him "Mr. C" not as a term of endearment but because they find him corny.

Jacob initially embraces the nickname, thinking it reflects his strong bond with his students. However, when Janine (Quinta Brunson) admits the truth that the nickname is short for "corny," Jacob feels a bit discouraged, as he often tries (too) hard to be a "cool" teacher.

Season 2, Episode 3 culminates in a heartwarming moment when Jacob performs with the visiting Story Samurai. He embraces his corny persona to delight his students and fellow teachers alike.

This storyline perfectly encapsulates Abbott Elementary's charm, showing how Jacob's willingness to connect with his students, even through self-deprecating humor, makes him a lovable teacher.

By the episode's end, Jacob fully embraces his corny side, understanding that it fosters a positive, engaging environment in his classroom.

The series reminds viewers that being authentic is something to celebrate even if it means being a little cheesy.

How Jacob's Character Has Changed in Abbott Elementary

Throughout three and a half seasons of Abbott Elementary, Jacob has grown from an overly eager, socially awkward teacher to a more confident and empathetic figure.

While students and colleagues still tease him, Jacob now embraces his quirks as part of his charm, finding genuine connections among his peers.

His past relationships, including his breakup with Zach and a brief fling with Avi, have shown his vulnerability and capacity for personal growth.

Jacob's love for theater, teaching, and social justice continues to shape his journey, making him one of the most multidimensional characters on the show.

As Abbott nears the end of its fourth season, an ABC classic, Grey's Anatomy, is ramping up for its 2025 return.

New episodes of Abbott Elementary air on ABC on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.