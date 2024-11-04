Pat Sajak 2024 'Controversy' & Abbott Elementary Portrayal Explained

In Abbott Elementary Season 4, Episode 4, Jacob Hill (played by Chris Perfetti) dressed up like Pat Sajak for Halloween, leading many in the show to reference a controversy surrounding the former Wheel of Fortune host.

Throughout the episode, now available to stream on Hulu, Jacob keeps repeating that he did not know about the controversy until after he put his costume together but is also still visibly uncomfortable wearing it, to some degree.

This happened once in a conversation with Janine and Gregory early in the episode, and once when he entered the Halloween costume contest closer to the episode's conclusion.

The Pat Sajak Controversy Explained

Hulu

The controversy surrounding Pat Sajak ultimately comes down to certain divisive social and political stances he has taken over the years — hence the reference to the somewhat problematic nature of Jacob's costume in Abbott Elementary and buzz the controversy is getting in 2024.

In one of his more recent controversies (reported on in 2022), Sajak smiled for a photo next to far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (via Huffington Post).

Greene is infamous for her inflammatory rhetoric, including questioning 9/11, claiming shootings like the one in Sandy Hook were staged (via New York Magazine), and, perhaps most famously, claiming there are space lasers owned by affluent Jewish families like the Rothschilds that caused a wildfire in California.

However, the controversy does not stop there.

Pat Sajak's Tweets Explained

Sajak's connection to right-wing politics and social views does not begin with this photo, though. Back in 2014, he Tweeted, "I now believe global warming alarmists are unpatriotic racists knowingly misleading for their own ends. Good night."

As reported in 2014 by MSNBC, this was not the first time he made similar bold statements on climate change — most of which imply he does not believe global warming is a problem, despite the scientific consensus stating otherwise.

For instance, he once, seemingly sarcastically, Tweeted, "Ok, I'll explain again: cold, snowy winters do not disprove global warming, but warm winters do prove it. Got it?"

Also in 2014, as reported by Huffington Post, he seemingly made fun of the struggle of many in the entertainment industry to come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community and the backlash they face, Tweeting, "Damn the career consequences! I’m hereby proclaiming my heterosexuality!"

Abbott Elementary is now streaming on Hulu.