The Chosen Season 6 Gets Promising Update (Official)

Season 6 of The Chosen is aiming to hit a certain release window, which is both good and bad news for fans.

The sixth season of the global hit series, which began filming on April 14, is confirmed to portray the Crucifixion of Jesus. But while Season 6 was previously expected to release in 2027, The Chosen's director and showrunner, Dallas Jenkins, announced during a two-hour livestream that Season 6 will most likely release sometime in 2026.

Still, Jenkins warned that this release window is not guaranteed. And, if the next season does, in fact, debut in 2026, fans shouldn't expect the same timeframe as Seasons 4 and 5, which both premiered in time for the Easter holidays. Furthermore, the director teased that the Season 6 finale will be a global theatrical event that will follow the release of the season's first six episodes.

Even though, again, a possible 2026 premiere is earlier than initially expected, it's still later than more recent seasons of the Jonathan Roumie-led show. According to Dallas Jenkins, the reason is due to expectations that Season 6 will take

"longer to film than any season we've ever done:"

"Season 6 is going to take us longer to film than any season we've ever done, by far, so that, of course, then pushes the post-production process as well."

Furthermore, The Chosen's international releases and translation process, coupled with the demands required of a team operating independently from a major studio, are all contributing to a delayed debut.

Not only did the director acknowledge how they've been "stretched thin," but this timeline is one that the show intends to repeat "for future seasons:"

"The team that works on this is extraordinarily stretched thin, and so it's just a very, very difficult process. They've been begging me to give a little bit more of a cushion. And so we're going to definitely be doing that for future seasons."

In addition to the emotional undertaking of Jesus' Crucifixion, The Chosen Season 6 differs from previous seasons in another way.

In February 2025, The Chosen announced that Amazon Prime Video as the exclusive third-party streaming platform for upcoming seasons and 5&2 Studios' upcoming project slate. Furthermore, Amazon MGM Studios will work with The Chosen for future global theatrical release events, including the Season 6 finale.

The Chosen to Release Three Projects in 2025?

While audiences will have to wait until later in 2026 (at the earliest) for The Chosen's penultimate chapter, other releases related to the series are on the immediate horizon.

First, Season 5 of The Chosen is confirmed to debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 15. Then, after a 90-day window, new episodes will become available to watch for free via The Chosen app.

The Chosen's first spin-offs and side projects are also expected to debut this year. In addition to The Chosen In the Wild with Bear Grylls, 5&2 Studios is also releasing The Chosen Adventures, an animated series geared towards kids featuring the vocal talent of many of The Chosen's cast members. Part of the appeal of this project is that The Chosen can continue telling stories even after the main show's final season.

