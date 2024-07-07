The Chosen Season 4 Announces Broadcast TV Debut - Here's Where to Watch

Following its theatrical release earlier this year, The Chosen Season 4 will finally be available to watch on broadcast television.

Following a contractual dispute. Season 4 of The Chosen was given a streaming release, with two episodes streamed weekly: Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 7 p.m. ET on the show's bespoke app.

The finale of the fourth season, Episode 8, made its streaming debut on Sunday, June 30 after being slightly delayed due to the U.S. presidential election. Now that the season is fully available to watch online, some viewers are asking: When will it air on a traditional TV channel?

The Chosen Season 4 Broadcast TV Debut

Angel Studios

It's now been announced that Season 4 of The Chosen will debut with Episode 1 on Sunday, September 1, airing from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

While it is unknown when the subsequent episodes will be released, all eight Season 4 installments are expected to air on The CW.

Season 4 of The Chosen explores intense conflicts as rival kingdoms and adversaries of Jesus converge, placing increasing pressure on his followers.

Amidst growing opposition and unexpected alliances between religious leaders and Roman authorities, Jesus faces escalating threats and violence. As tensions mount and betrayal looms, Jesus calls upon his disciples to rise against the mounting challenges, grappling with the weight of his mission alone.

Other returning series on The CW include Superman & Lois' final season kicks off with a special two-hour premiere event on October 17, the 13th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on September 6, Season 2 of Sullivan’s Crossing on October 2, and Season 4 of the family comedy Children Ruining Everything.

When Will The Chosen Season 5 Release?

The production of The Chosen Season 5 commenced on April 11, aiming for a 68-day shoot wrapping up in mid-June, barring any delays.

Following a five-month gap between filming and release for Season 4, Season 5 could potentially premiere in theaters around November or December.

However, according to Desert News, the official premiere of Season 5 is anticipated for 2025.

Season 4's final episode streams on June 27, with subsequent streaming on platforms like Peacock, Disney+, and Hulu expected in August or September.

All things considered, Season 5 is likely to debut in early 2025, possibly timed around Holy Week and Easter. Whether or not it will return for an epic theatrical run is yet to be announced.

