The Boys Star Hints at a Death for His Character in Season 5

The Boys star Jessie T. Usher shared a new update about A-Train's journey in Season 5, and some fans claimed that he just spoiled his character's death. A-train's growth in The Boys has been highly praised by fans, with him starting as a reckless, fame-obsessed speedster to a man who chose to become a genuine hero but with a massive personal risk that may cost him his life. At the end of The Boys Season 4, A-Train fully committed to the resistance, but his actions could lead to his demise because, as fans know, Homelander hates traitors.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News while promoting the final season of The Boys, Jessie T. Usher shared his thoughts on whether he is satisfied with the ending of A-Train in The Boys Season 5, seemingly let it slip that he had an "isolated moment" with Homelander star Anthony Starr during his final scene:

ABS-CBN News: "Are you satisfied with [A-Train's] ending?"



Jessie T. Usher: "Yeah I am. I saw the end coming long before it came. I was glad I had an aired out isolated moment with Anthony...I was happy we were able to end it in a moment where it was shared just between us.."

By revealing that his final scene is with Homelander, the actor strongly implied that a fatal confrontation between his character and the main villain will happen, presumably leading to A-Train's death in The Boys Season 5.

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In The Boys comics, it was actually a Compound V-powered Hughie (Jack Quaid's character) who killed A-Train after he kicked his head clean off his shoulders after the Supe admitted that he never felt any remorse for killing his girlfriend, Robin. Billy Butcher played a part in pushing Hughie to kill A-Train by playing audio recordings of the Supe to provoke him into finishing him for good.

However, The Boys revealed that Hughie and A-Train (whose real name is Reggie Franklin) have already made amends with each other, and they are now part of the resistance.

The Boys is set to have a two-episode premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, April 8.

Why A-Train's Death Is Heartbreaking In The Boys Season 5

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The Boys Season 4 already set the stage for A-Train's heartbreaking arc in the final season after he risked everything by secretly aiding The Boys by giving them intel, Compound V, saving lives anonymously and lying in front of Homelander.

The Boys Season 4, Episode 7 revealed that Homelander was genuinely hurt after learning about A-Train's betrayal, meaning that part of him cared for his fellow The Seven member despite being the "leak" within their ranks.

Homelander killing A-Train would be a devastating blow for The Boys and it will mark a heartbreaking end to one of the show's most compelling and satisfying redemption arcs.

The fact that Homelander will be the one to kill him is also tragic because it closes a long and toxic bond that has defined A-Train's life as a member of The Seven. A-Train's demise in the final season would mean that he will not see Vought's downfall or rob of him of a chance at rebuilding his family.

A-Train's death would also signal that not everyone is safe in this universe because the fact that perennial fan-favorite like him can die at any given time (read more about more spoilers in The Boys Season 5).