Tell Me Lies star Spencer House broke down the biggest moments of Season 3, Episode 7, such as Wrigley and Bree's romance, Wrigley and Pippa's breakup, and his future in the series. Hulu's trending romance drama series pushed Wrigley to the forefront by revealing a bombshell of a twist that he and Bree had genuine feelings for each other, but Episode 7's wave of betrayals placed them in a vulnerable predicament that raises questions about their future. Some fans believed that they were never meant to last, but House provided another perspective on their secret romance.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct, Tell Me Lies star Spencer House, who plays Wrigley, admitted that he doesn't think that Wrigley and Bree were doomed from the start, noting that he thinks that they would "probably be pretty successful" if they were able to date outside of their friend group.

House also explained why Bree and Wrigley are attracted to each other, pointing out that "they see a sense of honesty in the other, and they've been starved of that for so long." This is on top of the pair having "a natural spark."

The actor also addressed the emotional breakup scene between Wrigley and Pippa in Tell Me Lies Season 3, Episode 7, revealing that he used the "breakups that [he] had in [his] life" as a way to navigate the difficult sequence.

Given that Wrigley is pushed to the forefront in Season 3 with his surprise romance with Bree, some would think that it is a challenge to showcase his vulnerability in the new episodes. However, House admitted to The Direct that he "didn't find it very challenging," instead, he found it "very fulfilling."

Ahead of the finale, House teased that the final episode of Season 3 will highlight "a dramatic explosion in the vicinity."

More of The Direct's interview with Tell Me Lies star Spencer House can be read below, including a tease that might hint at Wrigley finally finding out about Pippa and Diana's secret relationship in the 2008 timeline.

Spencer House Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Wrigley & Bree’s Romance

Hulu

"I think they got a shot."

The Direct: "Wrigley has become a fan-favorite character this season because of the huge revelation about your new dynamic with Bree. Fans clearly want them to be together, but the fast-forward in the 2015 timeline showed Bree and Evan getting married. Some have pointed out that they are doomed from the start. Do you agree with that sentiment, or do you think that there is still a chance for a happy ending for both of them?"

Spencer House: No, I definitely don't think they're doomed from the start. I think, I think they'll probably, if they were able to date outside of this friend group, then they'd probably be pretty successful, whether or not it goes the distance forever. You know, that's always a massive question for every single relationship that occurs on this planet, but definitely, I think it could be a healthy relationship outside of this friend group. And I think that's why they're attracted to each other... I think they're attracted to each other because they see a sense of honesty in the other, and they've been starved of that for so long, and they also just have a natural spark. But, yeah, no, I think they got a shot.

Wrigley & Pippa's Breakup Is Devastating for Both Parties

HuluS

"I've thought about the breakups that I've had in my life..."

The Direct: "Let’s talk about Wrigley and Pippa’s gut-wrenching breakup. How did you navigate playing that scene?"

Spencer House: "I've thought about the breakups that I've had in my life, and even if you have to break up, it's still an incredibly sad moment in your life, because you know you've shared this time and especially with Wrigley, in particular, you know he's had Pippa help him through the worst moment of his life, and she was always there for him. So, I think he goes in, going, all right, I'm gonna do this. I'm gonna tell her we're broken up. And then I think he gets in the room and he sees her, and he realizes what he's saying and and he realizes the weight of it and what it means, and all you know, the time that they've shared and what they've been through, and I don't think he is realizing that it's going to be an emotional moment, but it ends up being. I loved being able to dive into that scene because it was such an interesting thing that I think a lot of people go through at that age. When you're breaking up with someone, you think, ‘Oh, this has to happen. And then, as it's happening, you're like, ‘I did not realize how much this meant to me over the years.’ And so I think that hits him hard."

Wrigley's Real Honest Thoughts About Leaving Bree's Art Exhibit

Hulu

"I don't think he wants to go."

The Direct: "I think you were in a difficult position in Episode 7 because fans knew that Wrigley wanted to be there for Bree during the exhibit, but you also had to be there for Pippa. Can you walk us through what Wrigley’s mindset or feelings were during that difficult sequence?"

Spencer House: "Yeah, I think every little bit of him wants to stay. Well, no, I'd say like 98% of him wants to stay and be there for Bree but you know, there's also the part of him that knows, like you know, when you are dating someone, I can just speak from my experience, you have, you have a duty to to make sure that person is okay, and make sure that person is happy. And a lot of times, if you're doing it right, that's more important than how happy you are. And I think, I think he's so recently broken up with Pippa that he feels that sense, and he's drawn to have to go over and see how she is, even though they're not dating, but they just broke up, you know. So I think that's left over, and it moves him over there. But no, I don't think he wants to go."

Spencer House Reflects on Portraying Wrigley's Vulnerability

Hulu

"I found it very fulfilling..."

The Direct: "Season 3 has shown more of Wrigley’s vulnerability, especially now that his feelings for Bree have been unpacked. How challenging was it to navigate Wrigley’s vulnerability this season?"

Spencer House: "You know, funny enough, I didn't find it very challenging. I found it very fulfilling. But no, I didn't find it challenging. I really love Wrigley, and I love that I've been able to play them, and so you just kind of... I don't know, it was like every scene that happened, every scene that I was given, I was like, maybe not exactly, but in some ways, I've been here before, it just happened to work out that way between an actor and the character that he's playing. So, no, I didn't find it nearly as challenging as, for instance, the first season."

Will Wrigley Find Out Pippa & Diana's Secret Relationship?

Hulu

"I can't really answer that..."

The Direct: "It’s worth pointing out that Wrigley has no idea about Pippa and Diana’s secret relationship. Hypothetically, if Wrigley finds out about this betrayal, what do you think would be his reaction? Because many fans are wondering."

Spencer House: “Oh, well, I can't really answer that. It may or may not happen. Yeah. So there you go.”

Spencer House's Intriguing Description of Tell Me Lies' Season 3 Finale

Hulu

"A dramatic explosion in the vicinity..."

The Direct: "The finale is fast approaching. Without spoilers, what can you tease about Wrigley’s story in the last episode of Season 3?"

Spencer House: "Well, I would say that when a bunch of lies come to the surface, when as many lies as these come to the surface, there's usually quite a dramatic explosion in the vicinity. You'll see, you'll see."

Tell Me Lies Season 3 finale is set to premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, February 17 at 12 midnight PT (3 a.m. ET).