Tell Me Lies Season 3 Character Ages: How Old Lucy, Bree, Stephen & More Are In Both Timelines

Tell Me Lies provided clues and confirmation about the character ages of Lucy, Stephen, Evan, Bree, and more in the show's complex two timelines. Hulu's trending romance drama series returns for Season 3, and it is expected to address the mind-blowing cliffhanger in the Season 2 finale that could completely change the dynamic of the core characters involved. The main storyline of Tell Me Lies spans about eight years, focusing on the characters' college life all the way into their mid-20s during the wedding of a member of their group.

The series, based on Carola Lovering's novel of the same name, gave fans confirmation about the characters' ages as early as Season 1, and more are later unveiled in the show's sophomore run through dialogue and references to their time in Baird College. Tell Me Lies Season 3 premiered on Hulu on January 13, 2025.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 Character Ages (Confirmed & Estimated)

Lucy Albright

2008 timeline: 18

2015 timeline: 25

Lucy Albright started her Tell Me Lies journey as a college freshman at Baird College in both the book and the series, meaning that she is confirmed to be 18 years old. Given the short time jump between Seasons 1 and 2, this means that she is the same age in the show's sophomore run, as evidenced by her same distinct look.

Tell Me Lies is a show that jumps forward in time, with its future timeline being set seven years in the future, in 2015, during Bree and Evan's wedding. This means that the older Lucy seen in the flash forward is 25 years old (read more about who Lucy ended up with in this timeline).

Stephen DeMarco

2008 timeline: 21

2015 timeline: 28

As one of the central characters of Tell Me Lies, Stephen DeMarco is the primary on and off romantic interest of Lucy, who has several red flags, such as being sociopathic and manipulative.

Stephen is introduced as a college junior at Baird College, meaning that he is 21 years old and slightly older than Lucy in the 2008 timeline. As an upperclassman, Stephen usually uses his dominant position in the social scene to manipulate those around him.

Fast forward to the 2015 timeline, and Stephen is likely around 28 years old due to the seven-year time gap. At this point, Stephen is surprisingly engaged to Lucy's former best friend, Lydia, who despised him in the 2008 timeline.

Bree Buchanan

2008 timeline: 18 (Season 1) & 19 (Season 2)

2015 timeline: 26

Bree is Lucy's roommate, best friend, and a college freshman who is confirmed to be the same as Lucy in Season 1. In Tell Me Lies Season 2, however, the show confirmed that she was 19 during a conversation among her friends after they established the age gap between her and Oliver, a 45-year-old professor with whom she had an intimate relationship.

Given her confirmed age in Season 2, she is likely around 26 years old in the 2015 timeline, where she is about to get married to her longtime boyfriend, Evan.

Pippa

2008 timeline: 18

2015 timeline: 25

Pippa is part of the core female friend group of Tell Me Lies alongside Lucy and Bree. As a college freshman, she is likely around 18 years old in the first two seasons of Tell Me Lies, which is around the same age as Lucy.

In the 2015 timeline, Pippa could be around 25 to 26 years old, depending on the timeframe of Bree's wedding. The Season 2 finale confirmed that Pippa is in a relationship with Diana, which is a major bombshell due to her past ties to Stephen.

Mike Wrigley

2008 timeline: 21

2015 timeline: 28

Tell Me Lies introduced Mike Wrigley (known as Wrigley to his close friends) as a prominent upperclassman who is best friends with Stephen and Evan. He is a popular football player at Baird College before suffering a life-changing injury that prevented him from suiting up on the field ever again (which also led to the departure of his brother, Drew, from the series).

As an upperclassman and a confidant of Stephen, there is a strong chance that Wrigley is 21 years old in the show's 2008 timeline, which is the same age as his peers. Jumping forward in the 2015 timeline, Wrigley could be around 28 to 29 years old during Bree and Evan's highly anticipated wedding.

Diana

2008 timeline: 20-22

2015 timeline: 27-28

Diana is Stephen's on-again, off-again girlfriend in the 2008 timeline of Tell Me Lies and an aspiring law student. Similar to Stephen, she is also an upperclassman, meaning that she could be between 20 and 21 years old. Others have even speculated that she could actually be older than Stephen, making her 22 years old.

In the 2015 timeline, Tell Me Lies Season 2 confirmed that she is in a same-sex relationship with Pippa. Given the seven-year time gap, her age could be between 27 to 29 years old during Bree and Evan's wedding.

Evan

2008 timeline: 21

2015 timeline: 28

Evan completes the core trio of Stephen and Wrigley in Tell Me Lies. He was Bree's longtime boyfriend before they eventually broke up in Season 2. At some point, they got back together, as evidenced by their imminent wedding in the 2015 timeline.

Tell Me Lies Season 1 confirmed that Evan turned 21 years old after he celebrated his 21st birthday in Episode 7. This means that he is also the same age during the show's sophomore run. During his highly anticipated wedding with Bree, Evan is confirmed to be 28 years old due to the time jump in-between timelines.

Oliver

2008 timeline: 45 (Season 2)

2015 timeline: 52

Tell Me Lies Season 2 changed everything when it introduced Tom Ellis' Oliver, a professor at Baird College who engaged in a secret affair with Bree after she and Evan broke up. Oliver is married to Marianne, Lucy and Bree's literature professor.

Season 2 confirmed, via dialogue, that Oliver is 45 years old based on Bree's description of him to Evan. The age gap between Bree (19) and Oliver (45) is a point of contention among her closest peers. Oliver has yet to show up in the 2015 timeline, but based on his age, he is likely around 52 years old during that time.