Tell Me Lies: Molly's Backstory Is Deeply Heartbreaking Because of What Evan Did Last Season

Tell Me Lies Season 3 saw the return of Molly after her abrupt exit in the previous season because of Evan's reckless decision. Hulu's romance drama series introduced Molly as a recurring character in Season 2, who began as Diana's sorority sister before eventually playing a large role in Evan's life after his sudden breakup with Bree.

While she is considered an outsider of the core group of characters, Molly slowly becomes integrated with them due to her unexpected fling with Evan. However, Tell Me Lies revealed that things didn't end well for Molly and Evan's relationship.

Who Is Molly in Tell Me Lies? Her Relationship With Evan & Bree Explained

Tell Me Lies Season 2, Episode 4 introduced Molly as a girl who has had a huge crush on Evan since their sophomore year. Molly admitted that she didn't make a move out of respect for his relationship with Bree, but given that they were already broken up, she took the opportunity to try and date him.

While Evan (who is an upperclassman at Baird College) deemed that they only had a casual yet ongoing hookup, Molly thought that it was something more, which is why she made an effort to slowly integrate herself into his life. However, it was clear that Evan had yet to fully move on from Bree because he still had this unhealthy obsession with his ex-girlfriend.

As a result, Evan's "relationship" with Molly felt secondary, which is deeply heartbreaking because it's reasonable to assume that Molly's feelings for him were genuine.

Tell Me Lies Season 2, Episode 6 delivered the most devastating blow for Evan and Molly's relationship and dynamic after Molly finally woke up to the fact that he is not prioritizing her at all during the Thanksgiving dinner, where Bree was also present. During a game of Slap and Shot, Evan was tasked to slap Bree, but chose not to do it, which sent Molly over the edge and slapped Evan instead, and walked away.

That was the final time fans saw Molly in Season 2, but she returned in Tell Me Lies Season 3 with shocking news: she is dating Evan again.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 Is Making a Huge Mistake by Repeating Evan & Molly's Dynamic

It's worth noting that the 2015 timeline of Tell Me Lies confirmed that Evan will indeed end up with Bree because the future events showed their actual wedding. Not only that, but Season 3, Episode 3 confirmed that the pair will eventually go through with the wedding via flash forwards, meaning that Evan's on-again off-again relationship with Molly is doomed from the start.

Still, the college timeline of the show revealed that Evan and Bree has yet to get back together, and for some reason, Evan is back with Molly. While Evan did insist to Wrigley that their situationship is "casual," Season 2 already established that Molly did have genuine feelings for him, and this could lead to another heartbreaking encounter. Wrigley even pointed out that Evan could end up getting slapped again because he knows Evan is still obsessed with Bree.

Tell Me Lies risks repeating the same dynamic that ruined both Evan and Molly in Season 2 by bringing their relationship back to the forefront. What makes it even more complicated is the fact that Evan clearly prioritized Bree, and he was willing to drop Molly instantly if she asked (as shown in Episode 3). This proved that Evan saw Molly as disposable, which felt strange and disturbing.