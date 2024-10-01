Here's When 2025 Superman Movie's Trailer Release Is Now Expected to Happen

A new target date has been acquired for the 2025 Superman movie trailer release, and it comes from none other than the Clark Kent actor David Corenswet.

The filming process of Superman was a roller coaster ride, not only for the cast and crew but also for fans who were treated with online leaks of set photos and videos.

Since the production wrapped filming on July 30, nearly a year before soaring into theaters, it's been relatively quiet on the Superman front. The next highly anticipated event is New York Comic-Con, where DC Studios CEO James Gunn will be hosting a Creature Commandos panel.

While that may not seem too enticing, the Superman director teased that "the seeds of the" new DCU will be discussed.

When 2025 Superman Movie's First Trailer Could Arrive

In an interview on the Manly Things (sort of) Podcast, David Corenswet and menswear stylist Evan Simonitsch began discussing what the actor could be wearing during the upcoming Superman press tour.

When discussing when press could begin for Superman, Corenswet teased that "some things may be as soon as the winter" followed by Simonitsch narrowing the timing to "December."

While this is not a confirmation, many believe that this means James Gunn and the cast of Superman will have a presence in Brazil's CCXP which is from December 5-8 this year.

However, Gunn did like an Instagram comment back in September that asked if he is coming to CCXP this year. If that's the case, footage will likely be shown, leading to a possible worldwide premiere of the first 2025 Superman trailer.

This idea is no stranger to both James Gunn and DC. Marvel Studios debuted the first Guardians Vol. 3 trailer during CCXP 2022 on Thursday, Dec 1, similar to the DC trailer reveal event for Wonder Woman 1984 in 2019.

More evidence that supports this theory of DC headed to Brazil this December is Corenswet mentioned, "Although, if we're in the southern hemisphere" but the context was around the heat during the summer time, not December.

It is hard to guarantee a Superman trailer this year, but the clock begins to tick during CCXP, the first event where it would be possible. There is a strong possibility that the public will not see a Superman trailer until 2025, even if a clip is shown during CCXP.

The time that seems certain for a Superman trailer is during Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025. Whether this will be the first footage released widely to the public remains to be seen.

The Future of DC Studios

DC Studios is ramping up its casting efforts as it prepares to launch major new projects, including the highly anticipated Lanterns series.

DC and HBO are making waves by casting 59-year-old Emmy winner Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, one of the leads in the Lanterns series.

Chandler, known for Friday Night Lights, will portray an experienced version of Jordan while casting for another Green Lantern recruit is nearing its final stages. Word is Aaron Pierre and Stephan James are frontrunners for John Stewart Lanterns.

This acceleration in casting aligns with DC Studios’ broader strategy of securing lead roles as scripts are completed for its expanding slate of projects.

With the Lanterns series scheduled to begin filming in January 2025, fans are also eager for news on other key DC projects, including Supergirl, Booster Gold, and The Authority, signaling that the studio is actively building the foundation for its revamped cinematic universe.

Expect casting decisions and announcements in the coming months as DC Studios gears up for its official launch into the public eye.

Superman reboots the theatrical DC universe of July 11, 2025.