This New 2025 Superman Movie Early Review Is Exactly What DC Fans Want to Hear

DC fans should be quite optimistic about the new 2025 Superman movie after hearing about a recent test screening.

While viewers already know a fair amount about James Gunn's Superman film, anticipation is still high to see what the former Marvel director has in store. This movie will serve as the official theatrical kickoff for Gunn's DCU after he took over the position of DC Studios co-CEO in late 2022.

Thus far, only one full trailer has been released for Superman, although a couple of other short spots have teased a few exciting moments for David Corenswet's Man of Steel. Now, with only four months until its debut, more information is starting to come forward about what fans can expect to see.

2025 Superman Movie Test Screening Yields Positive Results

Film insider Jeff Sneider shared what he heard recently after test screenings for James Gunn's Superman movie.

Sneider reportedly spoke to someone recently who had seen the movie and "really liked it." The source praised David Corenswet's performance as Clark Kent and said the humor (which worried some fans in a recent Superman update) "worked much better within the flow of the edit."

Also of note from this report is that the current runtime for the movie is 140 minutes (2 hours, 20 minutes):

"Meanwhile, I spoke to someone this weekend who has seen 'Superman,' and they really liked it. They said David Corenswet delivers as the Man of Steel and that the 'jokey moments' I mentioned on my podcast, 'The Hot Mic,' were initially viewed out of context, but worked much better within the flow of the edit. They compared it to how Gunn balanced the humor and the drama in 'The Suicide Squad,' saying it has genuinely funny moments but it also knows when to drop the shtick and get serious. The current runtime is roughly 140 minutes."

Will 2025 Superman Movie Live Up to Hype?

Understandably, Superman has a lot riding on it as the first theatrical release in James Gunn's DCU, which comes after the highs and lows seen in the DC Extended Universe. However, even with a potentially crowded cast of characters alongside Corenswet, excitement continues to build for its release.

What should be one of the most exciting developments is how Gunn reportedly balances his brand of humor with the dramatic and epic moments expected from Superman.

Set to feature thrilling battles with villains like Ultraman and a massive Kaiju-esque being (along with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor), this film has plenty of material that should have fans itching for more. Combine that with a possible runtime of well over two hours, and the anticipation is likely to only build from here.

As the movie's release date inches closer, DC is sure to release at least one more big trailer teasing more of the story and action in the coming weeks. Once the marketing tour continues, there will be a much better idea of what to expect for specifics as the DC Universe looks to burst back into the big leagues.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 25.