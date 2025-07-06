New specific information on the runtime for DC Studios' first new movie, Superman, made its way online in the lead-up to the film's release. Superhero movie runtimes have been a hot topic for multiple fandoms over the last few years, with many of those films being on the shorter end during the 2020s. The topic continues to be of interest as DC Studios gets set to kick off its new cinematic universe in theaters, with Superman introducing a brand-new take on the Man of Steel for Warner Bros.

A new online leak indicated that the 2025 Superman's actual runtime, minus credits, will be 1 hour, 58 minutes, and 51 seconds. While recent rumors indicated the movie would have a total runtime of 2 hours and 2 minutes, this new report not only adds a few more minutes of action but also clarifies how much story is included in the movie's total length.

According to a new Reddit leak, Superman's first set of credits will begin rolling at the aforementioned 1-hour-58-minute-51-second mark of the film. Then, the main credits crawl will start over two minutes later at the 2-hour-1-minute-11-second mark.

In total, DC Studios' first theatrical release is listed at 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 13 seconds long, meaning it will have 10 minutes and 23 seconds of credits after the story ends.

Directed and written by James Gunn, DC Studios' 2025 Superman movie will be the first in the new franchise, featuring David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and more. Taking place in Clark Kent's early years as a reporter and a superhero, he will be tasked with taking down a handful of antagonists, including his most notable arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor. Superman is set to debut in theaters on Friday, July 11.

Will Superman's Runtime Do the DC Movie Justice?

DC Studios

Looking at Superman's (seemingly) official runtime, it lines up with many of the most recent superhero movies to be released in recent years, even being longer than many of them. It comes closest to the 2-hour-10-minute runtime from Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, which became the biggest R-rated movie in history in 2024 by grossing over $1.3 billion at the global box office.

It would also rank fifth all-time for a Superman solo movie with this runtime, only coming in longer than the final three films in Christopher Reeve's saga: Superman II (127 minutes), Superman III (125 minutes), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (90 minutes).

Given how many characters and plot threads are being introduced here, this should give everybody in the film plenty of time to hit the ground running in this Man of Steel's first on-screen adventure.

Even with a vast horde of heroes taking the spotlight for DC Studios, this runtime should allow David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor to have more than enough time to get their rivalry going in the first of what should be many stories.

Thankfully, with future appearances for Superman already confirmed and being developed, the 129-minute runtime for Superman will give fans much to chew on now along with a number of teases for events to look forward to in the future.