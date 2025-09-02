New Superman 2025 Photos Reveal Green Lantern Almost Looked A Lot Cooler

A new behind-the-scenes video revealed some cooler unused designs for Superman's Green Lantern character. James Gunn's debut DCU movie introduced audiences to a large swath of DC superheroes, including the doofy Guy Gardner (played by the venerable Nathan Fillion).

This bowl-cut-sporting member of the Green Lantern Corps is not the traditional Earth-based Lantern most fans are familiar with, but he brought a unique energy to the new DC movie franchise as a member of Gunn's first big-screen superhero team, The Justice Gang. Fillion's Guy Gardner was made intentionally uncool for the 2025 blockbuster, something that was actively addressed while developing the character for the screen.

Fans got a glimpse at what could have been for Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner in Superman thanks to a new behind-the-scenes video (via DCU Prime TV on X).

The featurette focused on Fillion's oaf of a DC superhero, showing what went into developing the character and the Firefly star's casting in the role.

However, about midway through the Superman bonus feature, audiences get a tease that Fillion's Green Lantern could have had a much cooler design in the new movie.

This moment sees Fillion sitting in the chair getting fit for his character's now-infamous wig. Except that instead of the boneheaded bowl cut that Guy sported in the final film, he is fitted for several haircuts that look way too cool for the notably bogan DC superhero.

The first is a He-Man-looking blond mop that looks more like something the frontman of a 1970s rock band would have than someone like Guy Gardner.

DC Studios

Seeing this haircut, Fillion immediately says, "I had imagined it was going to be more of a bowl cut."

Fillion is then fit for another slightly shorter style wig that is closer to his final movie look, but not quite there.

DC Studios

This one incorporated more of a feathered bang along the front of the piece as well as a bit of a mullet along the back.

DC Studios

Both of these wigs were ultimately much cooler than what fans got in Superman's final release, but that is for good reason. Fillion's character is meant to be a little too cool for school, with his awful haircut being a physical embodiment of Guy Gardner's nitwitted nature.

While yes, these two alternate looks would have looked supremely badass on-screen, the decision was made to go more for a traditional bowl cut, as that would be the best representation of Guy's true nature.

Superman is now available on digital. The new movie from Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn ushers audiences into the DCU for the first time on the big screen, telling the story of a relatively young Superman as he goes up against the villainous Lex Luthor for the first time. Fillion stars in the film alongside David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and Rachel Brosnahan.

Will Fans Ever See a Cool DCU Green Lantern?

Seeing these behind-the-scenes glimpses at what could have been a much cooler Guy Gardner in Superman will likely leave some Green Lantern fans wanting.

While Fillion's DC hero looked cool in action in the movie, showing off the best-looking live-action Lantern powers ever on the biggest stage, he is ultimately the goofiest of the Earth-based Green Lanterns.

Luckily for fans, Guy is not the only Lantern set to hit the scene in James Gunn's DCU. Audiences hoping for a more badass look at the Lanterns need only to get through Superman and the ongoing Peacemaker Season 2, and then they will get the look at the iconic corner of the DC universe they have been so craving.

Next year, Gunn's DCU will debut the gritty Lanterns series, which will follow two other Green Lantern characters, Hal Jordan and John Stewart (played by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre).

Even though Fillion's meathead metahuman has been confirmed to appear in the new HBO Max series, much of the focus will be on Hal and John (two Lanterns most fans are much more familiar with in DC Comics).