New Superman 2025 Art Reveals Disturbing Look at the Movie’s Interdimensional Imp Villain (Photos)

Official Superman concept art revealed a scary look at the film's interdimensional Imp villain. James Gunn's Superman reboot introduced many villains to go up against David Corenswet's titular Kryptonian hero, but one of them didn't go head-to-head with the Man of Steel. During a brief background moment in the 2025 DCU movie, a fifth-dimensional Imp (one of Superman's strangest villains) terrorized Metropolis, but Superman chose not to confront it and instead left the responsibility to the Justice Gang. There is a deeper meaning for why Superman decided to step aside, because it occurred after Lex Luthor exposed the true message of his Kryptonian parents about ruling over humanity.

The Imp was mainly in the background during Clark Kent and Lois Lane's emotional conversation about the hero's true purpose on Earth, giving fans less time to decipher the creature's actual design. And now, an official concept art has emerged online to show what the interdimensional being actually looks like.

DC Studios

Adam Milan Milicevic from Legacy Effects shared (via ArtStation) new concept art from Superman, showcasing a disturbing look at the design of the movie's fifth-dimensional Imp.

The concept artist shared the design with a caption saying, "Final Concept and Design for the Inter-dimensional Imp as seen in Superman. Done for Legacy Effects. Lots of iterations on this jelly boi."

Legacy Effects

Milicevic's description of calling the imp "Jelly Boi" implied that a jellyfish inspired the otherworldly being's design in the movie. A closer look at the concept art revealed the Imp's gelatinous orb, which appears to have eight holes (or eyes).

Superman established that the Imp was glowing, and this image seems to show that it is due to the creature emitting high-frequency pulses.

Legacy Effects

The Imp's tentacles also have feather-like fixtures that illuminate, which help showcase its glowing internal veins. It is unknown if this Imp is actually the villainous Mister Mxyzptlk.

In DC Comics, Mister Mxyzptlk is a mischievous interdimensional Imp from the fifth dimension known for warping reality and using tricks to manipulate and ridicule Superman during their encounters. A version of the character was previously seen in the Arrowverse's Supergirl series.

DC

At this stage, the real Mister Mxyzptlk has yet to properly debut within the confines of the DCU. However, Superman wasn't the only project in which Imps were involved. Peacemaker Season 2's finale actually featured Imps during the wild sequence where ARGUS was exploring the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. This could be a sign that Mister Mxyzptlk's debut is not too far behind.

Directed by James Gunn, Superman follows the story of Clark Kent as he navigates the consequences of the real message of his Kryptonian parents. The movie stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult. Superman premiered in theaters worldwide on July 11, 2025.

Will the DCU Feature a More Terrifying Imp in the Future?

While the Imp's current form is already unsettling, a closer look at this new concept art proved that the creature would've been more terrifying if it had been highlighted more.

Some would agree that it would've been better if Superman had shown more of the Justice League's fight against the Imp, allowing the film to highlight more of the fun dynamic between Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific.

It's possible that future DCU projects could showcase a more horrifying design of a fifth-dimensional Imp. A fully fleshed-out Imp presents many exciting possibilities, as the story would lean on its chaotic tendencies to disrupt the heroes' momentum during battle. Doing this would allow the creature to stand out and be memorable, further cementing its place in the DCU's hierarchy of villains and monsters.