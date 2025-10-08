James Gunn Reveals First Look At 1 Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Cameo (And Teases One More)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed the first look at a Peacemaker Season 2 finale cameo, and it's not someone you expect. The penultimate episode of the DCU series on HBO Max ended with a major cliffhanger when ARGUS arrested Christopher Smith (John Cena) over his use of the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC). The finale's trailer confirmed that ARGUS, led by Rick Flag Sr., will explore the different dimensions of the QUC while Chris stays in prison. However, one of the main points of discussion ahead of Peacemaker Season 2's finale is the cameo appearance from a character already confirmed by Gunn.

While the DC Studios boss already debunked the potential appearance of David Corenswet's Superman in the finale, Gunn did confirm details about the cameo, hinting that it's a character people will not see coming. As theories have become rampant about the identity of Peacemaker Season 2's cameo, Gunn posted another tease ahead of the finale.

In a post from X, James Gunn confirmed that the vermin that the Kyphotic alien usually brings to the QUC will return in the Peacemaker Season 2 finale.

"The vermin are back tomorrow night on the 'Peacemaker' Finale on HBO Max. But they’re not the only little friends we’re gonna see..."

Alongside the confirmation, the director also shared the first look at one of the episode's cameos:

James Gunn

For those unaware, the Kyphotic alien is part of a running gag in Peacemaker Season 2, where the creature is seen bringing a vermin from his world to get rid of in his incinerator inside the QUC.

HBO Max

Some have theorized that the alien would play a big part in the finale, with others claiming that he could be a Variant of Peacemaker in his universe or a secret villain hiding in plain sight.

HBO Max

The anticipation is high for Peacemaker Season 2's finale since it is confirmed to lead directly to the events of Man of Tomorrow, which was already set up by Lex Luthor's appearance in Season 2, Episode 6. The series stars John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, and Tim Meadows. The finale premieres on HBO Max on October 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET.

Who Are the Cameos in Peacemaker Season 2 Finale?

DC Comics

What is interesting about Gunn's latest tease is the second part of his post, where he teased that "they’re not the only little friends we’re gonna see" in the Peacemaker Season 2 finale. Based on his statement, some have pointed out that he could refer to interdimensional imps, who are small, child-sized humanoids with reality-bending tricksters.

The interdimensional imps are confirmed to exist in the DCU canon, especially after Superman included such a being in a memorable scene in the background while the Justice Gang is dealing with it. The inclusion of the imps makes a ton of sense, considering that the QUC has a plethora of other dimensions that ARGUS will explore.

In fact, one scene from the official Peacemaker Season 2 finale trailer teased a dimension that includes a kid-like environment, and this could be where the imps will come from. The scene can be found at the 0:18 mark of the new trailer.

Meanwhile, others have also theorized that the rats of Ratcatcher 2 will appear in the Peacemaker Season 2 finale because of the vermin wording Gunn used in his post. Some have also claimed that Tim Meadows' Langston Fleury could secretly be Martian Manhunter. Gunn also previously teased that characters from Charlton Comics could make an appearance in Peacemaker Season 2, which may include the likes of Ted Kord as Blue Beetle, Captain Atom, and The Question.