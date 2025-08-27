Peacemaker Star Teases When To Expect More Superman Cameos In Season 2

Rick Flag Sr. actor Frank Grillo said they "can’t really say anything" about the possibility of seeing more cameos from Superman in Peacemaker Season 2. Following the success of the David Corenswet-led Superman reboot, the sophomore run of Peacemaker takes center stage on HBO Max as it brings back John Cena's titular anti-hero for another wild adventure as he explores an alternate dimension. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn declared Peacemaker Season 2 as a "direct sequel" to Superman, meaning that some narratives and characters will carry over to the eight-episode series.

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 1 provided fans a glimpse of the interconnected nature between the series and Superman, bringing in Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner and Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl (two members of the Justice Gang) into the fold. Behind-the-scenes footage also confirmed that two of Lex Luthor's henchmen (Otis and Sydney) will appear in some capacity in Peacemaker Season 2. While fans wonder if Superman himself will appear in the show's sophomore season, two of Peacemaker's stars shared their thoughts about the possible cameo.

Speaking in an interview with Fortress of Solitude, Peacemaker stars Frank Grillo and Jennifer Holland explained Superman's absence in the series while teasing the possible appearance of the hero and more characters from the 2025 reboot in the series.

Holland, who portrays Emilia Harcourt, explained why Superman is absent in Peacemaker Season 2, noting that fans need to "accept that everybody's busy doing their own thing" in the DCU:

"I think that the first thing you have to let go of when you’re watching superhero films that have a wider connective tissue is: Why didn’t they just call this person? Why didn’t they just call that person? You have to accept that everybody’s busy doing their own thing, and that each individual group of ‘superheroes,’ or the factions that exist like A.R.G.U.S, have their own missions that they have to attend to. It’s kind of the same way that the CIA doesn’t always call the FBI. They have their own divisions that they work on. That’s just my opinion. We can’t always pay for the people to do their cameos, and that’s just the way it is."

Meanwhile, Frank Grillo, who plays the DCU's Rick Flag Sr., confirmed that there is "bad blood" between Rick Flag Sr. and Superman. While he played coy about Superman's appearance in Season 2, Grillo teased that the final three episodes could have a surprise cameo in store for the Man of Steel:

"I do think there’s certainly bad blood between Rick Flag and Superman. But I also agree they’re not always available to show up when they’re needed. But saying that … I don’t think you’ve seen more than five episodes? So, we can’t really say anything."

For those unaware, the press only saw the first five episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 in advance, with Episodes 6 to 8 being held off due to it having massive spoilers about the DCU. This is part of James Gunn's extreme measures to prevent the spread of Peacemaker Season 2 spoilers after the DC Studios boss confirmed that "there's a lot of major twists and turns in these last three episodes."

Based on Grillo's comments, it's likely that these three episodes the press hasn't seen yet are when we should expect these Superman movie cameos (potentially by Superman himself).

This isn't the first time Superman's cameo is teased in Peacemaker Season 2. Danielle Brooks, who plays Leota Adebayo, previously shared a selfie with David Corenswet in costume as Superman on the set of the HBO Max series, fueling more rumors about his surprise appearance.

Peacemaker Season 2 continues the DCU's story in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters by focusing on the adventures of Christopher Smith. The series stars John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Frank Grillo, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Sol Rodriguez, and David Denman. Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on HBO Max on August 21, 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly until the finale on October 16, 2025.

Why Superman Needs to Appear in Peacemaker Season 2

DC Studios

While Jennifer Holland had the perfect explanation for why Superman doesn't need to appear in Peacemaker Season 2, Frank Grillo's tease seemingly hinted otherwise.

Peacemaker Season 2 has no shortage of interlinked connections to Superman, and with Gunn calling it a "direct sequel" to the 2025 DCU movie, it makes perfect sense for David Corenswet's Man of Steel to appear in some capacity.

Given that Peacemaker already appeared in a special cameo in Superman, Corenswet's presence as Superman, whether in a big or small role, would return the favor to John Cena's hero in some capacity. In a way, the "Previously in DCU" section of Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 1 already brought back Superman's silhouette (alongside Milly Alcock's Supergirl in flight), so the breadcrumbs are already there.

Aside from Superman, other characters like Lex Luthor, Jimmy Olsen, or anyone else from the Daily Planet could also make small but important appearances to further maximize the interconnectedness within the DCU. In fact, the "This Season On" trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 already teased Lex Luthor's appearance after Rick Flag Sr. said in the 0:59 mark that he will go to Belle Reve prison to visit someone, which is the same facility where Luthor is being held.

Whatever the case, the final three episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 are shaping up to be an important part of the DCU, and it could be filled with major cameos that could shape the franchise's future storytelling.