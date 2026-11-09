Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow Will Reportedly Introduce Wonder Woman To The DCU

DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow will officially unleash the DCU's Wonder Woman (but there are complications about her potential debut). Directed and written by James Gunn, the 2027 Superman sequel has a stacked cast of DCU heavyweights, headlined by David Corenswet's Superman, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane. Outside of the unexpected alliance between Superman and Lex against Brainiac, rumors in January 2026 swirled that Wonder Woman would appear in Man of Tomorrow, either in a cameo or a more substantial role. Much of that speculation focused on Adria Arjona, who was cast in an undisclosed role. While reports identified Arjona's role as Maxima (the alien warrior queen from Almerac), rumors and fan speculation suggested she was actually playing DCU's Wonder Woman instead. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn previously pushed back on the idea, debunking the Wonder Woman casting in Superman 2 as early as January 2026 (via Threads).

In a post accompanying his Wall Street Journal reporting on the major DC Studios leadership change tied to Gunn and Peter Safran's departure, Ben Fritz stated on X that the pair were planning to debut Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow and hoped to introduce the DCU's Batman in The Brave and the Bold in 2028.

Fritz also claimed that they were aiming for Gunn-directed Superman sequels that would "low-key" evolve into Justice League movies in 2029 and 2031.

"Gunn + Safran are debuting Wonder Woman in 'Man of Tomorrow,' hoped to intro the DCU Batman in 'The Brave and the Bold' in 2028, and were aiming for Gunn-directed 'Superman' sequels that low-key evolved into Justice League in 2029 and 2031. Now...?"

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Fritz's wording in his claim suggested that Wonder Woman would indeed appear in Superman 2, but fans can still take this with a grain of salt, and Gunn would likely debunk this report once the dust settles from the major news involving his departure.

The executive shakeup is the bigger story here. Skydance is replacing Gunn and Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios, effective December 1, 2026, as former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham is taking over as president and chief creative officer. Gunn and Safran are returning to full-time creative work, while Gunn remains attached to finish Man of Tomorrow and has confirmed he and Safran were recently engaged on another DC project he is writing.

Man of Tomorrow is already far along, with filming wrapped and post-production ongoing. This update meant that any Wonder Woman involvement would likely be locked in for that film. However, longer-term plans involving Batman and the subsequent Superman movies are more uncertain under new leadership.

At this stage, it is unknown if Adria Arjona is playing Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow. In July 2026, the Arjona-as-the-DCU's Wonder Woman claims suffered a major setback after a blurry set photo captured a woman (whom they believed to be Arjona) in a red wig, red dress, and prominent shoulder pads. This evidence led many to conclude that she was more likely playing Maxima rather than Diana Prince.

Why This Latest Wonder Woman News Creates A Major DCU Setback

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One of the biggest open questions in Man of Tomorrow was Wonder Woman's inclusion and her potentially exciting future in the DCU following her appearance. While her major DCU debut could still happen in Superman 2, the real setback for this new version of Wonder Woman is tied to her future project, already being written by Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira.

The longer-term ramifications that were supposed to carry Wonder Woman from her Man of Tomorrow debut into a solo film and eventual Justice League appearances are now in question. With new leadership coming in, the careful introduction of one of the DCU's top-priority heroes is no longer locked in the way it was under Gunn and Safran.

Under the previous DC Studios regime, Gunn reiterated in October 2026 that Wonder Woman is being positioned as a foundational "diamond" character whose introduction would help bridge the Superman Saga toward larger team-up stories. Those plans, along with the timing, tone, and scale of the solo Wonder Woman film, are now subject to reassessment.

If anything, this shift creates a dual uncertainty. While fans may see Wonder Woman in the 2027 Superman sequel, the clear path from that cameo to a major solo project and membership in the Justice League has been interrupted. Until the new leadership led by Jeremy Latcham outlines its concrete vision for the character, Wonder Woman's future remains in limbo even though she has yet to appear on-screen in the DCU's reboot.