James Gunn Reveals Which 3 DCU Heroes Are His ‘Diamonds’ (And Which 3 Could Be Next)

As DC Studios marks another release in its growing slate, co-studio head James Gunn has revealed a set of "diamond characters" for the new DCU. Gunn and co-studio head Peter Safran outlined their plans for the new DCU, which wiped the slate clean of Warner Bros.' previous DCEU, in an ambitious presentation for DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Now six releases into the new DCU, Gunn has shed more light on how they're approaching the release slate and which characters are priorities.

On Threads, Gunn spoke out about the DCU's varied slate, which includes interconnected projects that help build out the larger universe, akin to the MCU, as well as standalone stories featuring DC characters, like the recently released Clayface. In his commentary, Gunn said that the initial 10-year roadmap he and Safran shared "wasn't only story points," but also was "the plan for DC as a whole."

That plan focused on what Gunn referred to as "diamond characters." Gunn didn't elaborate on exactly what "diamond characters" meant for DC Studios, but it appears they may be characters with strong franchise potential or the ability to lead their own projects within the DCU. The studio chief went on to outline who some of these characters are for DC Studios.

James Gunn's 3 "Diamond Characters" For the DCU

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When introducing the concept of diamond characters for DC, James Gunn cited three particular heroes:

"The often cited "8 to 10-year roadmap" originally pitched wasn't only story points (although that was a part of it), but also the plan for DC as a whole, including focusing on diamond characters (Superman, Batman, WW)..."

The first, which should come as no surprise, is Superman. The Man of Steel has been the poster boy for DC Comics forever and has also served as the launch point for the live-action DCU, with David Corenswet leading Gunn's 2025 film Superman.

Corenswet's role as Clark Kent/Superman has permeated throughout the DCU, with appearances in Supergirl, and he will lead the next major DC Studios film, Man of Tomorrow (and beyond).

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The second character Gunn mentioned as being a "diamond" for DC is one who has yet to be introduced in the DCU. Batman is the other side of the coin to Superman and is clearly a priority for DC Studios, despite not having introduced him to their live-action universe yet.

DC Studios still has Robert Pattinson's The Batman films in progress, but Gunn and Safran have different plans for their Batman in the DCU, who is expected to be older and more experienced for The Brave and the Bold. Batman is also being prioritized in other areas of the DC slate, being the focus of animated shows like Batman: Caped Crusader and Absolute Batman.

Rounding out Gunn's core three diamond characters is Wonder Woman. The three comic book characters are often considered the holy trinity of DC, and so it makes sense that they would be prioritized in the DCU as well.

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A Wonder Woman movie is currently in development at DC Studios, with Supergirl's Ana Nogeuira penning the script, so it's clear the character is important to the makeup of the DCU and fans likely won't have to wait long to see a new iteration of her on-screen.

The DCU's Potential Diamond Characters

In the same sentence as confirming Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman as official diamond characters for the DCU, Gunn also pointed to smaller characters "we could turn into diamonds." These appear to be characters who are either lesser known or haven't headlined major films for the studio, but still have franchise potential or could be set up to become headliners.

Gunn spotlighted three characters in this category. The first is Supergirl's loyal canine companion, Krypto the Superdog, who has become something of a thread throughout the Superman Saga in the DCU, appearing in both Superman and Supergirl (and stealing the show in both). The love for Krypto has inspired a new animated kids' show featuring the superdog, which seems to be just the start of the adventures the lovable canine could be a part of.

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Another character with the potential to turn into a DC diamond is Aaron Pierre's John Stewart. Pierre recently co-led the HBO series Lanterns, alongside Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan.

Lanterns was very much an origin story for Stewart, with Jordan serving as his mentor and setting up the character to become Earth's Green Lantern, as he is in the comics. Pierre has already been confirmed for a part in the DC crossover Man of Tomorrow, and following the events of the Lanterns finale, it seems like DC Studios is preparing him to lead his own solo projects.

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Another core character for the DCU with huge potential is Peacemaker. John Cena's antihero is one of the very limited heroes who carried over from the DCEU into the new DCU, having starred in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, before leading two seasons of his own HBO Max show.

Peacemaker is currently lying dormant without confirmation of the next project for Cena in the DCU, but the Season 2 finale opened up many doors for the character to go through next, and Gunn seems invested in making Peacemaker a part of the integral narrative in the DCU.

The DCU Has Diamond Characters Lying in Wait

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While DC Studios already has its work cut out for it with the number of iconic characters the DCU is currently juggling, there are several characters who have already been introduced at various points that weren't mentioned by Gunn who still have plenty of potential to become diamonds for the DCU.

Heroes like Milly Alcock's Supergirl and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan have already led their own DCU projects, and their portrayals of the comic book characters have become much-loved by fans.

DC Studios clearly sees the potential in Alcock, as she's been confirmed for a role in Man of Tomorrow, which could pave the way for her in future DCU projects as well. It's a trickier situation for Chandler, whose character was killed off in Lanterns, but the love for Chandler's portrayal of Jordan opens the door for DC Studios to find ways to do more with him.

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Then there are scene-stealing characters from DC Studios projects who have shown enough promise to lead their own stories. Jason Momoa's Lobo in Supergirl became almost a co-lead in the film thanks to anticipation around Momoa's portrayal of the bounty hunter. Lobo has already been confirmed for a further DC appearance, but Momoa has made it clear that he hopes for a solo Lobo project someday.

The members of the Justice Gang also have breakout potential, with Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner appearing in Lanterns and Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl cameo in Peacemaker, either of whom could also lead their own solo projects. Fans were also particularly taken by Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific in Superman, and there are already talks of a spin-off project for the character, which could turn him into another DCU diamond.

Of course, there's no shortage of potential characters to draw from in the DC Comics lore as well. It was never expected that a Batman Rogues Gallery villain like Clayface might lead his own film, but DC Studios has proven it isn't afraid to take risks on minor characters if the vision is strong enough.