Max Announces Release of 2 Forgotten Superhero Movies

Two long-forgotten superhero movies will soon be available to stream amongst other heroic adventures on the Max streaming service.

Max is known largely as the home for DC's biggest superhero titles, with new projects like Superman & Lois Season 3 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods being made available to stream in recent weeks.

But while Marvel and DC continue to dominate the movie landscape in theaters and in the streaming world, they aren't the only players in the superhero game.

2 '90s Superhero Films Coming to Max

Max

On Tuesday, August 1, Max added 1996's The Phantom and 1997's Spawn as movies available to stream on the service, with both being long forgotten in the superhero movie fandom.

The Phantom is based on Lee Falk's comic strip of the same name by King Features, starring Billy Zane as a near-immortal crimefighter as he works alongside Kristy Swanson and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Zane's Kit Walker is the latest in a line of heroes called The Phantom, who have powers tied back to three ancient skulls, and they have to go up against the Pirates of the Sengh Brotherhood and Xander Drax as part of the plot.

Spawn released a year later, highlighting a character developed by Image Comics and played by Michael Jai White alongside John Leguizamo, Martin Sheen, and Theresa Randle.

Government assassin Al Simmons is killed and sent to Hell before he gets the chance to return to Earth, although he has to agree to lead an evil army before he's reincarnated as "Hellspawn."

Additionally, Max added the following six titles to its database alongside The Phantom and Spawn:

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

(2014) King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

(2017) The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

(2007) A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

(1984) American Gangster (2007)

(2007) The Illusionist (2010)

Will Other New Superhero Movies Hit Max?

Max is sure to continue adding new content regularly after its publicized rebranding in May, with franchises like Harry Potter, James Bond, and the greater DCU being prominent on the platform.

The company is also sure to expand on its cache of superhero projects outside of the blue brand, with plenty of films and shows still being produced outside of the Marvel and DC umbrellas.

Spawn and The Phantom are also well-known for their cult status amongst superhero movies, likely meaning that they have a good chance of performing well in the streaming sphere.

But with Max and other streaming services constantly changing their collections in order to remain cost-effective, only time will tell whether any other long-forgotten movies join this duo online.