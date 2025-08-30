Netflix Moving Forward With Replacement to 'Stranger Things' (Report)

Netflix is almost ready to push forward with a new series that will act as a replacement to the worldwide hit Stranger Things. Finishing off with a three-part release schedule at the end of this year, Stranger Things is one of the most successful streaming series Netflix has ever produced. While this show's epic story is nearly at its end, sci-fi and supernatural fans will have a similar new show to look forward to.

Netflix is officially moving forward with development on a live-action Scooby-Doo series. Initially reported in the trades in April 2024, Netflix officially announced development for the new Scooby-Doo show in March 2025, which will bring back the titular Great Dane and his iconic team of mystery-solving teenagers. As fans wait to see what this new iteration of the Scooby gang will deliver, they already have some idea of what to expect based on what Stranger Things has done the last few years.

According to the Scooby-Doo show's official synopsis, it will follow a group of friends in an adventure-style plot, solving a supernatural mystery. It is also teased to bring some horror elements and plenty of scares for Shaggy Rogers, Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, and Velma Dinkley. This same thing is the basis for the story in Stranger Things, as the core group of young characters deal with supernatural anomalies and scary adventures in each episode.

Additionally, per What's on Netflix, Netflix's targeted age for the Scooby-Doo lead cast members is between 14 and 17 years old. This brings yet another similarity to Stranger Things, whose cast was anywhere from 11 to 14 years old in Season 1. While the entire cast has aged significantly in nearly a decade since Season 1's debut, the Scooby cast is expected to follow a similar trajectory (although fans hope seasons will be produced more quickly than Stranger Things).

The What's on Netflix report also directly referenced Stranger Things, as sources noted that the series is "aiming for a Stranger Things tone." It is also expected to have a budget comparable to the budget Stranger Things had, and it is being developed to debut on Netflix fairly close to when Stranger Things' last season comes to an end.

The new Netflix Scooby-Doo show will be the sixth live-action project from this franchise and the first developed as an episodic TV series. While the show does not have a cast yet, it is said to be a modern reimagining of the group, who meet at a summer camp before diving into a haunting mystery surrounding a lost puppy named Scooby-Doo. The live-action Scooby-Doo series is expected to begin filming in 2026.

What To Expect From Stranger Things' "Replacement" on Netflix

Looking at Stranger Things and Scooby-Doo, it is impossible to deny they have much in common. From their young core cast to the supernatural elements that drive both stories forward, fans will have more than enough action from this genre for years to come.

The big difference here is that Scooby-Doo will be a revival of a franchise that has already been an established hit for more than half a century. While Stranger Things became one of the biggest streaming series in history based on a new concept with characters never seen before, the Scooby gang is entertainment royalty, having starred in countless shows and movies since 1969.

Scooby-Doo is also sure to focus on humor and comedy more than Stranger Things did, even though the latter has plenty of moments that make fans laugh. Additionally, while recent Scooby-Doo adaptations have not embraced the property's full catalog of characters, all five members of the original gang are expected to play pivotal roles in this new series, giving fans a chance to dive into something nostalgic.

While details are still in the air about what this new series will bring and who will be cast, the Stranger Things inspiration is sure to drive viewers new and old to see what Netflix has in store.