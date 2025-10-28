October 31 Will Be a Sad Day for Scooby-Doo Fans

Scooby-Doo fans will be devastated when Halloween 2025 comes around, as two fan-favorite movies are leaving streaming. Almost sixty years after its debut in 1969, the Scooby-Doo franchise is still going strong and expanding in 2025. Some of Mystery Inc.'s biggest releases in recent years have included the theatrical animated flick Scoob! (which had its Holiday Hunt sequel canceled alongside Batgirl), the Max original Velma spin-off from Mindy Kaling, and a crossover with DC's own superdog, Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!

Friday, October 31, will officially be a sad day for Mystery Inc. fans, as Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed will be leaving both their streaming homes, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, in the U.S.

The news comes as HBO Max, according to Deadline, looks to bolster its adult and family line-up while cutting back on children’s content. Those changes have seen most of the streamer's Mystery Inc. releases removed, including Scooby Doo, Where Are You, The Scooby Doo Show, and more movies and shows.

The early 2000s live-action Scooby Doo movies featured some big-name actors, such as Matthew Lillard, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Linda Cardellini, Isla Fisher, and Rowan Atkinson.

Notably, both were directed by Raja Gosnell based on a script from an early-career James Gunn, who now serves as DC Studios co-CEO and also helmed the Guardians of the Galaxy saga for Marvel Studios.

As this year's spooky season rolls around, many will, of course, be disappointed they won't be able to rewatch the Scooby-Doo movies on streaming, as both have been Halloween fan-favorites for two decades.

Fortunately, there is still some Scooby-Doo content lingering on streaming, as HBO Max remains home to Scoob, Velma, and Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. Meanwhile, Netflix subscribers can still enjoy Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, while those with a Tubi membership will keep hold of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?

What's Next for Live-Action Scooby-Doo?

Warner Bros.

The Scooby-Doo movies' simultaneous removal from HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video likely comes down to expiring streaming rights paired with efforts to cut down kids' content on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned service.

Going forward, fans can only hope the cult classic live-action adaptations turn up on another service, possibly Netflix or Tubi. The former could be a fitting choice, as Netflix is moving forward with a live-action Scooby-Doo series, which may be aiming to replace Stranger Things and copy its tone.

The eight-episode Scooby-Doo series was ordered for series in March, with Netflix reportedly eyeing a teen cast for the modern reimagining from the minds of Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg. There were rumors that production could begin this fall, but due to a lack of updates, that looks increasingly unlikely.