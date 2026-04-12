Star Wars' 10 Most Powerful Weapons, Ranked

Star Wars has introduced dozens of unique weapons throughout the years with different ranges of power. Of course, the most iconic is undoubtedly the lightsaber, as it has transcended the galaxy far, far away and is known by people who have never even pressed play on a Star Wars project. However, there are other energy-based weapons, laser blasters, cannons, and plenty of other modes of destruction that can be used by nearly everyone.

Of course, if every technical weapon were to be factored in, massive structures like the Death Star, Starkiller Base, ion cannons, and Star Destroyers would be at the top of the list. Also, no one can dispute the power of the Force as the galaxy's greatest weapon. However, it is unfair to compare handheld weapons to super weapons like the ones mentioned above, so, for the sake of a fair playing field, here are the 10 most powerful handheld weapons in the Star Wars universe, ranked from least powerful to most powerful.

The Strongest Weapons in the Star Wars Universe

10. Bowcaster

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The bowcaster is most recognizable thanks to everyone's furry friend, Chewbacca. It is most commonly used by the Wookiees of Kashyyyk and resembles a crossbow, which is what Luke referred to it as in Return of the Jedi.

As seen in multiple Star Wars movies (most notably The Force Awakens), the bowcaster is more powerful than a standard blaster used by Imperial stormtroopers or a hand blaster. This is due to magnetic acceleration, which was powered by the two metal orbs on the sides of the weapon.

Bowcasters were also much heavier than standard blasters, so it was more difficult for regular humans to lift them and aim them. However, Han Solo was able to use Chewbacca's bowcaster in The Force Awakens, so it is possible that he made some modifications to his in order to make it lighter.

9. Electrostaff

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Electrostaffs are staff-like rods most commonly associated with the MagnaGuards seen alongside General Grievous in Revenge of the Sith. They were used by others in the galaxy across different eras, but were specifically crafted for single combat against lightsaber users.

Because of the electricity on the two ends of the electrostaff, a hit from one could stun nearly anyone. However, if someone were to come in contact with an electrostaff for just five seconds, it would be enough to stop their heart and kill them.

Because they were crafted using phrik alloy, electrostaffs were able to withstand blows from a lightsaber. They weren't totally immune to lightsaber strikes, though, as enough hits and enough force from a saber could damage and/or destroy an electrostaff.

8. Electro-Chain Whip

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The Bilari electro-chain whip was primarily used by the Elite Praetorian Guards protecting Supreme Leader Snoke in the sequel trilogy. Like the electrostaff, its makeup allowed it to withstand lightsaber strikes.

The electro-chain whip appeared like a sword until it was broken down into a whip, with each section held together through electricity. The currents of the electricity could incapacitate anyone it came into contact with.

It is worth noting that other Bilari weapons, like the bisento and the regular sword, are similar in power to the electro-chain whip. They are almost on the same power level as the electrostaff, but, due to their versatility, they are just a step above.

7. T-7 Ion Disruptor

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The T-7 Ion Disruptor is one of the most devastating personal weapons in the Star Wars universe. If it says anything about how dangerous they are, the Imperial Senate banned them from being used by the Imperial troops.

T-7 Ion Disruptors were created to be anti-aircraft and anti-armor weapons. One gun was strong enough to short-circuit an entire ship, and one blast could take out an entire group of people. When used on organic life forms, the ion disruptors were able to disintegrate life forms, turning them to mere atoms.

Notably, the Empire used T-7s during the genocide of the Lasaats. Because of the weapon's power, nearly the entire Lasaat race went extinct. Fans may learn more about this in The Mandalorian & Grogu since that film will feature Zeb Orrelios, a Lasaat warrior.

6. Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster

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The Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster was used by Din Djarin during his days as a bounty hunter. It was extremely convenient and versatile, as it had different components that made the weapon useful in multiple ways.

For example, one of the blaster's settings could completely disintegrate its target, while another setting allowed targets to be incapacitated. The gun also had a fork on the end that was used for electrocuting enemies at close range.

It is also worth noting that the phase-pulse blaster had a fairly quick rate of fire, making it even more powerful. One of the drawbacks of the T-7 was that it had a slow fire rate, having to charge up between blasts. The phase-pulse blaster couldn't take down ships as easily as the T-7, but since it had a quick fire rate, it was more useful against ground enemies.

5. Beskar Spear

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Morgan Elsbeth used a Beskar spear on Corvus before and during the events of The Mandalorian. Being Beskar, the spear was able to deflect lightsaber blows and was surprisingly lightweight. If someone were able to get the spear in front of a blaster bolt, it would be able to deflect that as well. However, it would likely take a Force user to be able to do that, or someone would just have to get lucky.

The Beskar spear was also strong enough to survive the explosion of the Razor Crest, further proving its durability. Unfortunately, Din Djarin had the spear melted down after he was told by the Armorer that Beskar is only used for armor, as the spear would have been able to penetrate Mandalorian armor, which went against what the Mandalorians believed.

4. Lightsaber Rifle

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The lightsaber rifle is one of the more interesting weapons in Star Wars, as it essentially turns a regular lightsaber into a flying projectile. To use the lightsaber rifle, one would need to take a lightsaber and load it into a slot on top of the gun. A powerful beam of energy would then be emitted from the gun.

Probably the biggest drawback of the lightsaber rifle was the fact that it could only fire a little more than five shots. After that, the lightsaber that was loaded into it would melt. However, the lightsaber rifle also had the ability to self-destruct, with the blast of it exploding being powerful enough to blow through walls.

3. Cortosis Sword

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Cortosis swords are sword-like weapons made of a rare ore called Cortosis. Like Beskar, Cortosis is able to block blows from a lightsaber, but it can actually go a step further. Thankfully for Jedi, Cortosis is extremely rare because it can also disable lightsaber blades.

For reference, Qimir's armor in The Acolyte was made of Cortosis, which explained why he was able to headbutt the lightsabers and disable them. Therefore, Cortosis is much more powerful and stronger than Beskar.

2. Lightsaber

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The standard lightsaber is almost at the top of the food chain when it comes to most powerful handheld Star Wars weapons. As mentioned, nothing in Star Wars is more iconic than the lightsaber, older than the lightsaber, or more powerful than the lightsaber (except for one weapon).

Lightsabers consisted of a metal hilt with a plasma blade that shot up from out of the hilt. Kyber crystals determined the color of the blades. Lightsabers were mainly used by Jedi and Sith, but other Force users who weren't necessarily a part of either order or religion also had them.

As Obi-Wan Kenobi described them, the weapons of a Jedi Knight were able to cut through nearly anything, making them extremely versatile, powerful, and protective.

1. Darksaber

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The Darksaber is essentially a lightsaber, but just a bit better. Everything that was said about the lightsaber can be applied to the Darksaber, but because of how it was crafted, it gets the edge over the standard lightsaber.

Unlike a lightsaber, the Darksaber was created to have a flat blade and an edge like a sword. Because of this, energy is concentrated on the edge, making that part of the Darksaber more powerful and able to cut through more elements or ores than a lightsaber.