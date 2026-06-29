18 Years Later, Star Wars Just Redeemed 1 Forgettable Movie Character

The Mandalorian & Grogu doesn't have the entire weight of the galaxy on its shoulders. Despite focusing on two characters with major ties to Star Wars heavyweights like Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker, the movie reins itself in, putting nearly all of its stock in the bond between the two titular characters. But The Mandalorian & Grogu still does do its studio, Lucasfilm, a pretty big favor by redeeming a movie character that's been the butt of jokes for nearly two decades.

As the marketing promised, The Mandalorian & Grogu kicks off with Din Djarin and his trusty companion kicking Imperial butt. The duo is working under the New Republic and doing everything they can to restore peace to the galaxy. Unfortunately, the good guys aren't in a position to turn down information about the Empire, even if it comes from a shady source.

Din and Grogu's crusade takes them to Nal Hutta, the home of the Hutt crime family, once led by Jabba. The new head honchos, the Twins, are willing to give up the hiding place of a key Imperial in exchange for the return of their nephew and Jabba's son, Rotta. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's the very same member of the Hutt family that was a thorn in Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano's side in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie.

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The Clone Wars film, which was really a couple of episodes spliced together, didn't do Rotta any favors. After being kidnapped by his uncle Ziro and Count Dooku, the young slug laughed and farted his way through the movie, earning him the nickname "Stinky." Of course, The Clone Wars was a show for kids, so childish humor often found its way into the plot. But Rotta didn't have any redeeming qualities to fall back on when the laughing stopped, which turned him into a bit of a pariah.

It took Lucasfilm 18 years to give Rotta a second chance, and it's a good thing that it did. When Din and Grogu finally locate their target, they find a character with aspirations. Rotta isn't content fighting in a cage for a master; he wants to travel the galaxy and redeem his name. And, sure, some clunkly dialogue comes out of his mouth a few times, but focusing on that overlooks a real Star Wars redemption story.

After getting captured by Din and Zeb, Rotta immediately finds a way to be useful, revealing that his former master, Janu Coin, is the Imperial that the New Republic is after. Rotta also gets his hands dirty, beating up his fair share of Stormtroopers during the escape from Coin's mansion.

Outside of the action sequences, Rotta really shines when he spends time with Grogu and explains to the child that he's lucky to have a father who wants the best for him. The Hutt's words make such an impact that, later in the movie, Grogu doesn't leave Nal Hutta with the Anzellans and decides to stay behind to nurse Din back to health.

And Rotta's kindness ends up getting repaid because Din and Co. rescue him from the Twins and take him back to the New Republic base. Finally free, Rotta has a whole galaxy worth of choices ahead of him. Like Grogu, though, he doesn't take the easy way out, choosing to stay put and set himself up for a bright future.

Star Wars Can Continue Rotta's Redemption Story By Making Him The Most Impactful Hutt

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Jabba the Hutt is easily one of Star Wars' greatest villains. He went up against Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca and nearly took all of them off the board. Fear was the name of Jabba's game, and nearly every member of his family followed suit, including the Twins.

Ruling the criminal underworld with an iron fist isn't really Rotta's style; all he wants is to fight for what he believes in. Well, joining the New Republic will help him do just that. But he doesn't have to be just another cog in the machine.

Since the Twins are gone, the Hutt empire is up for grabs after The Mandalorian & Grogu. Rottay might not want any part of it, as it reminds him of all the harm his family has done to the galaxy. However, just like Star Wars redeemed him, he can redeem the family business by handing over its resources to the New Republic.

With Grand Admiral Thrawn back in the picture and the First Order starting to amass power, a few extra bounty hunters and plenty of muscle will go a long way in flipping the tide of the conflict. There might even be a medal in Rotta's future if he plays his cards right, which would put him on the same level as Luke, Han, and the rest of the heroes who took down the Empire the first time.