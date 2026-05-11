Lucasfilm Wants To Redeem Star Wars’ Most-Wasted Sequel Trilogy Hero (Report)

One of the most underutilized characters from Star Wars' sequel trilogy may be getting a redemption arc at Lucasfilm in a future project. There's no denying that Disney's sequel trilogy received mixed reactions, with some going as far as to beg for its decanonization. Lucasfilm attempted to launch the new era with a fresh trio to replace Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa: Daisy Ridley's Rey, John Boyega's Finn, and Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron.

Many fans once speculated that Boyega's Finn was being teed up as the sequel trilogy's main Jedi character, especially after he was highlighted with a blue lightsaber on The Force Awakens' poster and in its trailers. Abandoning his Stormtrooper past with the First Order to join the Resistance, Finn appeared set for one of the sequel trilogy's most unique and interesting arcs, but he was mostly pushed aside as the focus landed on Rey, later Rey Skywalker.

According to a scoop from insider Daniel Richtman, John Boyega has "held talks with Lucasfilm" about reprising his role as Finn in a future Star Wars project. The studio currently has multiple movies in the works set after the sequel trilogy, leaving ample opportunity to continue his tale on the big screen.

Many years back, Boyega was open about his own frustrations with Finn's treatment in the sequel trilogy, particularly in how he was marketed to be "much more important" to the franchise, only to be "pushed to the side."

Those comments all the way back in 2020, under a year after The Rise of Skywalker, had most convinced that Finn was doomed to never return again. Fortunately, the actor changed his tune on Star Wars in more recent years, admitting that he is "open to all opportunities" under the right circumstances.

Previously, Boyega was rumored to be returning for the Rey-led New Jedi Order movie that was being directed by Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. However, updates on that project have been virtually non-existent in the last year or so, sparking fears that it has joined the ever-growing scrap heap of canceled flicks.

John Boyega's Finn Deserves a Jedi Redemption In Star Wars' Next Trilogy

Lucasfilm

For the most part, Lucasfilm's focus since the sequel trilogy has ended has been on the MandoVerse and the earlier years between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. But now, Star Wars is seemingly moving on from the MandoVerse, and Finn's return could be part of a larger pivot to the post-sequel trilogy era.

Lucasfilm is reportedly bringing back Rey for a "major role" in a new trilogy written by Simon Kinberg, although the focus is believed to be on "new leads." If these reported talks with John Boyega prove fruitful, he may be next in line to return for this new trilogy and give his wasted hero a new lease of life.

Throughout the sequel trilogy, there were clear clues that Finn, to some degree, was Force-sensitive, not to mention he handled himself well with a lightsaber, even when facing the far more experienced Kylo Ren. With some training under Rey, Finn may have the potential to become part of the next generation of Jedi as well.

But that is all speculation for now, as these are merely rumored talks for now, and, even if they work out, Lucasfilm will have to get one of its The Rise of Skywalker sequels off the ground for Finn's return to happen. Fortunately, the studio will explore that era for the first time since 2019 next year in Star Wars: Starfighter, although that is a more standalone flick starring Ryan Gosling and a new cast.