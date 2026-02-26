Star Wars Releases Official 2026 MandoVerse Art Featuring Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano & More

Some of the MandoVerse's biggest characters recently crossed over for the cover of an upcoming Star Wars book. The MandoVerse was one of the most exciting ideas Star Wars ever presented when the concept was first teased a few years ago. Essentially, it was revealed that Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were creating an interconnected network of projects within the Star Wars universe, and that they would culminate with a feature film. Now, the MandoVerse may never be completed, as many projects never found the steam they needed to keep the dream alive.

The official cover for an upcoming book titled We Are One (Star Wars: The Mandalorian) was recently revealed, and on the art, fans were treated to seeing multiple MandoVerse characters with the tease that they were all going to be featured in the book. Since the book has the Mandalorian title in it, Din Djarin and Grogu are front and center on the cover, but they are joined by some extremely notable faces in the MandoVerse.

As shared by Penguin Random House (who will be publishing the book), We Are One's cover also features Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Luke Skywalker. All of those characters have been featured in multiple seasons of MandoVerse projects and are being brought together once again for the upcoming book, which is expected to be released on April 14, 2026.

Specifically, each character that is joining Din Djarin and Grogu is striking one of their iconic poses. For instance, Ahsoka can be seen with her two white lightsabers, crossing them over each other.

Luke Skywalker appears to be standing in the hallway of some kind of ship with his green lightsaber, similar to the grand entrance he made in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Bo-Katan Kryze, who is in the upper-left corner of the cover, is flying with her jetpack and wielding the Darksaber.

We Are One is a Little Golden Book, so it is specifically written for and marketed toward children. Based on the official description given by the publisher, it will follow Din Djarin and Grogu as they "seek Jedi masters, meet new friends, and face unexpected foes:"

"As Mando and the Child cross the galaxy, they discover that the farther they travel, the closer they become. Follow their journey as they seek Jedi Masters, meet new friends, and face unexpected foes. This full-color Little Golden Book based on 'The Mandalorian' is sure to thrill Star Wars fans of all ages!"

It is unclear what roles each character will have in the book, but the story will likely focus on The Mandalorian Season 2 since all of the characters on the cover were showcased in that installment.

Will the MandoVerse Characters Ever Reunite On-Screen?

Unfortunately for Star Wars fans, the chances that the MandoVerse movie will ever happen seem to be getting slimmer and slimmer. According to recent reports, the future of the MandoVerse mostly rests on how well Ahsoka Season 2 performs on Disney+, and how successful The Mandalorian & Grogu is at the box office.

A lot of fans were upset with Ahsoka Season 1, but it has already been confirmed that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker, and that the Mortis gods will be involved with the storyline in some way. Christensen's return will definitely give the project a boost in viewership, and many Star Wars fans are extremely interested in the Mortis gods, so Ahsoka has a chance to perform very well on the streaming charts.

So far, many have had a few gripes with the trailers for The Mandalorian & Grogu. The upcoming film will be the first Star Wars movie to be released in seven years, and it is still Star Wars, so it will likely make a good chunk of money, but it is entirely possible that it will not cross the $1 billion mark, which is really what the franchise needs to solidify a solid future for itself.

The best thing for fans to do is temper expectations, because there is a real possibility that the MandoVerse characters will never share the screen again. However, if the upcoming projects that are coming out do fairly well, the MandoVerse movie and future crossovers will most likely be back on the table.