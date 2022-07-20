Star Wars’ John Boyega Gives Honest Review for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars continues to move forward at an impressive rate with new Disney+ shows, most recently with The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi hitting the service within the past year. This comes after Lucasfilm completed the Skywalker Saga behind actors like John Boyega, who has seemingly left his role in the rearview mirror for the time being.

Boyega has spoken often about his time playing FN-2187/Finn in the sequel trilogy, shining a light on the positives of being part of the Star Wars universe as well as some of the negatives. Even having largely felt misutilized in the last couple of theatrical releases, there may be a chance that he returns to the role in the future, but he's admitted that it would have to be alongside co-stars Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac.

Regardless of what his future holds in terms of playing Finn for Disney and Lucasfilm again, Boyega remains up to date with everything that Lucasfilm continues to develop within the Star Wars narrative. Recently, he even shared his thoughts on the franchise's newest release, Obi-Wan Kenobi, giving fans his honest review of Ewan McGregor's return to the galaxy far, far away.

John Boyega Reviews Obi-Wan Kenobi

Speaking with The Wrap at the premiere for Jordan Peele's Nope, Star Wars actor John Boyega shared his opinions on Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which recently finished its run on Disney+.

Even with a busy schedule, Boyega confirmed that he watched every new Obi-Wan Kenobi chapter almost immediately after they began streaming:

“Of course I’ve watched them! Oh yeah, I watched them first day they came out."

He particularly enjoyed Obi-Wan because of Hayden Christensen's return as Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader, praising the detail and nuance that were added to his story this time around:

“I think it was fun, it was good to see Ewan [McGregor]. It was good to see, you know, our guy Anakin — well, my guy Anakin, MY guy, back. For him to have more nuance and have more story as well, was just, for me, just phenomenal just to see.”

Boyega Raves About Obi-Wan Success

While John Boyega hasn't always had the greatest things to say when looking back on his own Star Wars experience, Obi-Wan Kenobi hit the right chords for him during its Disney+ run.

Having grown up on the galactic saga with the current generation of Star Wars fans, he seemed to love being taken back to the prequel trilogy era as it gained new life in this series. Specifically, the show gave Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen a chance to expand on both of their prequel heroes, filling in the gaps between those movies and the originals from the 1970s and 1980s.

Although there were mixed reviews on how these heroes returned after such a long absence, the blast to the past resonated with Boyega as he saw Anakin done right in his eyes during this six-episode series. This is also the show Boyega has spoken the most positively about, and hopefully, there will be new adventures that he enjoys just as thoroughly as he did with McGregor's solo outing.

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.