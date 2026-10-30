Star Wars Episode X Report Unveils First Plot Details For Daisy Ridley’s Rey

The first plot details for Star Wars Episode X emerged online, including a surprising detail about Daisy Ridley's Rey. Following the success of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars' focus has remained on the small screen on Disney+, but the strategy has shifted with the gradual arrival of big-screen entries, starting with The Mandalorian and Grogu in 2026 and Star Wars: Starfighter in 2027. The next major step in that theatrical push is a new trilogy continuing the saga after The Rise of Skywalker, with Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts attached to direct the first installment, based on a script by Simon Kinberg.

A new report from entertainment insider Daniel Richtman (via Inverse) claimed that Star Wars Episode X's plot will bring Daisy Ridley's Rey back in a supporting mentor role to a pair of new leads.

The duo is described as echoing the Finn-and-Rey dynamic from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but they will have a clearly defined romantic connection. The same report also shared that it's unclear if Rey has already founded her new Jedi Order by the time the events of the film take place.

Another report from Star Wars insider Fiveswalker shared additional context on the plot of Star Wars: Episode X, citing that the male and female leads are in their "early to mid-20s."

The male lead has a harsh, orphaned background similar to Rey, while the female lead comes from "high society" with a royal lineage. Together, they are reportedly swept up in a major conflict, leading to an adventure that could solidify their place in the galaxy, similar to what the past trilogies did to Finn and Rey, and Luke and Leia.

Star Wars previously revealed that Daisy Ridley's Rey will lead her own standalone New Jedi Order film, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with the plot focused on rebuilding the Jedi Order in the wake of the sequel trilogy under the Skywalker Saga banner.

However, the film has been in limbo in recent years, and Rey's return as a mentor to two new lead characters who could pave the way for the next generation of Star Wars storytelling would be an ideal next step for the character.

Why Rey Skywalker’s Stint as a Mentor Isn’t New To Star Wars Lore (It’s for the Best)

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Rey Skywalker's role as a mentor fits a longstanding Star Wars pattern and may be the natural evolution for the character who has done most of the heavy lifting in the sequel trilogy.

In Star Wars lore, mentorship has always been one of the central engines of Star Wars storytelling. Right from the get-go, Obi-Wan Kenobi guided Luke Skywalker in A New Hope, Yoda followed suit in The Empire Strikes Back, and eventually, Luke briefly mentored Grogu in The Mandalorian and later, Rey in the sequel trilogy. The sage is best known for showing experienced Force users stepping back to shape the next generation rather than continuing to become the sole focus of the story.

Rey's definitive arc in the post-Rise of Skywalker timeline pointed in this direction. Throughout her journey in the sequel trilogy, Rey actively sought guidance from Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Leia Organa while grappling with her immense power. Placing her in a mentorship role allows Rey to grow while maintaining the tradition Star Wars has forged since its inception.

This storytelling strategy of pushing Rey to become a mentor delivers a greater benefit to the grand plan Lucasfilm wants to achieve, as it reduces the need to make her all-powerful or a single savior figure again, which some die-hard fans complained about at the end of the sequel trilogy. Giving her a chance to be the experienced bridge to the larger galaxy deepens the character while allowing the two new leads to stand out, lead the next generation, and create more compelling stories.