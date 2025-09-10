Star Wars Actor Confirms the Return of This Fan-Favorite 'Clone Wars' Character (Exclusive)

Apparently, a particularly popular Star Wars character is "not done yet." The voice behind a familiar face from Star Wars: The Clone Wars confirmed his fan-favorite rogue will return to the Star Wars Universe, possibly sooner than fans expected.

When promoting Andreas Deja: 30 Years of Disney Villains at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, legendary voice actor Jim Cummings confirmed Hondo Ohnaka is returning to the screen. In chatting exclusively with The Direct, Cummings told fans to say "stay tuned" as the self-serving yet hilarious Weequay pirate who was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars has more to do in Lucasfilm's upcoming Star Wars slate.

When asked whether Hondo might appear in Maul: Shadow Lord, a sequel to Lucasfilm's animated series The Clone Wars, Jim Cummings winked while saying, "I think you're gonna have to stay tuned, because Hondo is not done yet." Cummings went on to share what he loves about the "loveable rogue," admitting, "He's one of my favorites:"

"He's one of my favorites, because he's a lovable rogue. You could probably actually trust him... He looks out for Ezra, and he looks out for the younglings, as they call them, and he won't do anything to harm anybody. But I wouldn't want to play cards with him."

In The Clone Wars, Hondo Ohnaka crossed paths with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker when he kidnapped Count Dooku. He also made enemies, such as when Darth Maul attempted to gain control of Hondo's brigands. He then reappeared in Star Wars Rebels, where, as Cummings explained, he looked out for Ezra Bridger and proved to be a friend, even though his morals and alliances can be questionable.

Which New Star Wars Project Will Feature Hondo Ohnaka?

Given that Maul: Shadow Lord is an animated series and a sequel to The Clone Wars, Lucasfilm's upcoming 2026 series seemingly makes the most sense for a Hondo revival. His humor could also make for some much-needed comic relief in a villain-helmed Star Wars show.

However, it's worth noting that Cummings mentioned Ezra Bridger, a character who did not appear in The Clone Wars but made his live-action debut in Ahsoka on Disney+ and who is set to return in Ahsoka Season 2. Could it be that Hondo, who also has a past with Ahsoka Tano, is also preparing to make his own live-action debut on Disney+?

In a way, Star Wars already did that with Hondo's role in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, where he appears in animatronic form and in live-action via a screen as the owner of Ohnaka Transport Solutions for the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run attraction. Therefore, it's not a stretch to imagine he could appear in Ahsoka Season 2 and team up with Ezra now that Thrawn is back.

Heading into 2026, fans should learn more about Star Wars' upcoming slate and which project Jim Cummings' space pirate is likely to appear in.