Star Wars Just Retconned Baby Yoda's Origin Story Scene

Star Wars completely recontextualized Grogu's origin story by revealing another surprising prequel connection.

Jar-Jar #1 revealed a surprising retcon to Baby Yoda's origin story, first highlighted in The Mandalorian Season 3, that included a polarizing Star Wars character. Baby Yoda's (aka Grogu) origin has been a central mystery ever since the character's debut in The Mandalorian. It took three seasons before the Disney+ series finally revealed part of Grogu's backstory during his time at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant amid the ongoing Order 66 crisis. 

The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 4 outlined that a Jedi named Kerellan Beq (Ahmed Best) helped Grogu escape the temple grounds, saving him from being assassinated by the clone troopers. While the live-action series provided an interesting storyline on what happened to Grogu during the Order 66 fiasco, Jar Jar #1 added more context to Baby Yoda's origin by confirming that Naboo senator Jar Jar Binks played a part in the character's rescue. 

Aside from chronicling what happened to Grogu, Jar Jar #1's story centers on the origin of the friendship between Kelleran Beq and Jar Jar Binks (both portrayed by Ahmed Best).

As it turns out, Beq lured Senator Jar Jar into a fake ambassador meeting in Urubai for him to witness the dark side of the Republic's war efforts. This came after Beq saved him for nearly being robbed by a local. 

While Urubai was portrayed as a supposed paradise thriving economically, Beq sought to directly show Senator Binks the dark truth about the planet: it was being heavily strip-mined for coaxium and related materials to fuel the Grand Army of the Republic, and the native people were being forced to labor under disturbing conditions. 

Senator Jar Jar Binks then relayed his concerns about Urubai to Chancellor Palpatine, but Palpatine immediately shut him down, simply telling him that coaxium is the "key" to preventing any potential threats from emerging. 

As expected, Jar Jar grew frustrated about the Chancellor's dismissal of his concerns, prompting him to forge an alliance with Kerellan Beq.

Beq and Jar Jar secretly developed the fractal network and built a resistance framework to prepare for imminent threats. This alliance essentially planted early seeds for the eventual formation of the Rebel Alliance. 

This alliance then led to the events of The Mandalorian tied to Baby Yoda's origin story. The fractal network that Jar Jar and Beq established appeared to come in handy during Grogu's rescue because it appeared that Jar Jar dispatched a slew of Naboo Royal Guards to assist Beq's escape. 

Jar Jar also played a part in lending Beq his own ship, a Naboo cruiser called the Heyblibber Duck, which the Jedi used to transport him and Grogu to safety amid the Order 66 fiasco. 

Jar Jar #1 fleshed out Kelleran Beq and Jar Jar Binks, and the fact that they are key figures in Grogu's rescue made them even more significant in The Mandalorian chapter of the Star Wars universe. 

While the one-shot comic didn't show what happened after Beq's escape with Grogu, the fact that Star Wars showed his alliance with Jar Jar suggests that the Jedi Master is primed for at least one more on-screen comeback. He is possibly bridging the gap to pull back the curtain on how Grogu ended up in the group of mercenaries in The Mandalorian Episode 1. 

This Latest Reveal About Baby Yoda’s Origin Has a Deeper Meaning

This surprising connection that Jar Jar #1 established with Baby Yoda's origin has a deeper meaning; it finally redeems Jar Jar Binks by completing his quiet act of heroism to save perhaps the most important character and beloved icon in The Mandalorian timeline. 

There is a sense that the one-shot comic only scratched the surface in the Baby Yoda connection, and many theorized that more stories will fill in the spots of the character's escape from the Jedi Temple and The Mandalorian Episode 1.

It's also worth noting that the timing of this reveal is quite interesting, given the looming release of The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters on May 22. It's possible this is a hint that the upcoming Star Wars movie will pull back the curtain on what really happened to Grogu after his escape, making the movie more significant in the grand scheme of things. 

