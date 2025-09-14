Star Wars Announces Return of Key 'Andor' Character In Next Disney+ Show

Andor just ended earlier in 2025, but one of the show's fan-favorite characters has already found their way into another project set in the galaxy far, far away. The Disney+ series introduced many new characters to Star Wars fans, many of which became beloved across the fandom. Now, one of those characters will be officially returning before the end of the year.

Lucasfilm

The official trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, which is the second season of the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ series, officially confirmed that Andor's K-2SO will have a role in the project. This will be the first time that the character has been included in a Star Wars show since Andor Season 2.

Notably, the trailer revealed a couple of shots of K-2SO with red eyes, since, in Pieces of the Past, he will be an antagonist. Fans may also feel as though K-2SO's voice in the trailer sounds extremely similar to the way the character sounded in both Andor and Rogue One (the character's first appearance).

That is because, according to the official Star Wars website, Alan Tudyk returned to voice K-2SO in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy:

"We’re delighted to reveal that Alan Tudyk will reprise the role of K-2SO in the series, seen in the trailer with ominous red eyes."

It is unclear how extensive Tudyk's role will be in Pieces of the Past. As mentioned, in the trailer, he was only briefly shown. However, he could appear throughout the episodes, especially since Tudyk returned to voice the character.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past is a four-part series that will be released on Disney+ on September 19, 2025.

The full trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past can be seen below:

Other Notable Star Wars Characters Returning in Rebuild the Galaxy

Lucasfilm

Alan Tudyk's K-2SO is not the only major Star Wars character who will be present in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past. In fact, some of the biggest actors and characters from the franchise will be featured in the series.

Most notably, Mark Hamill will be returning to the galaxy to reprise his role as Luke Skywalker. Hamill is one of the original actors who appeared in the very first Star Wars film, so his involvement adds a lot of hype to the upcoming series.

Speaking of original Star Wars actors, Anthony Daniels will also be coming back to play C-3PO. Like Hamill, Daniels has played the character since 1977 and has been credited for appearances in every era of Star Wars storytelling.

Fans will also be delighted to hear that Sam Witwer will be reprising his role as Maul, a character who will be getting his own animated Disney+ show in 2026. Some of the other cast members include Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano (another character who will be featured in their own Disney+ series in 2026), and Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis.