Lego Star Wars Death Star Set Confirms Special Andor Easter Egg

The new LEGO Star Wars Death Star features a special Andor Easter egg that will have fans beaming. LEGO's new brick-based interpretation of the iconic Imperial battle station has been met with a relatively lukewarm reception from fans. The latest model, set to hit store shelves on October 4, has been given a $1,000 price tag, making it the most expensive LEGO set ever, even though it is just a cross-section of the planet-killing ship and not the entire vessel.

This Death Star cross-section features a multitude of rooms scattered throughout the station, recreating several iconic moments from across the cosmic canon, including Luke and Vader's final showdown from Episode VI and the trash compactor from Episode IV. However, one unexpected Easter egg that fans have spotted calls back to a more recent release from the galaxy far, far, referencing one of the best-reviewed projects in Star Wars history.

The new LEGO Death Star set includes an extra special Easter egg, harkening back to the Narkin 5 arc of Disney+'s Andor. X user Star Wars Holocron spotted the Andor-themed nugget, with the prong-like components built by characters like Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) visible in one of its chambers.

LEGO

The Narkina 5 Prison arc (Episodes 8 through 10 of Andor Season 1) has been heralded as the best of the acclaimed streaming series. This makes the reference to it in the new LEGO Death Star set special, as it now stands immortalized alongside other iconic moments from the franchise involving the Death Star.

LEGO

Fans may remember that during the Narkina 5 arc, Andor and his new inmate friends spent their days building ordinances for the Empire, without any idea what these large mechanical parts were actually for.

It was not until the Season 1 finale that it was revealed that the Narkina 5 prisoners were building pieces for the Death Star—the weapon that Andor would die trying to sabotage in Rogue One.

Lucasfilm

Andor Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Disney+. Coming from Bourne Legacy writer Tony Gilroy, Andor dives into the tragic backstory of Diego Luna's Rogue One character, Cassian Andor, as he goes from a fledgling black market badass to the hero of the rebellion fans know him as in Rogue One.

LEGO's new Death Star set, which is expected to be released on October 4, is now available for pre-order on its official website. The set includes 9,023 pieces and 38 minifigures and is listed for a retail price of $999.99.

Andor's Legacy Addressed: Will There Be More?

With Andor ending after the recently concluded Season 2, fans have been itching to see what sort of legacy (if any) the acclaimed streaming series would have in the galaxy far, far away.

While any proper follow-up seems unlikely, with Diego Luna's Cassian Andor dying shortly after the events of Season 2, that does not mean Star Wars will be entirely devoid of anything Andor going forward.

A couple of Andor-themed LEGO sets have already been released under the LEGO Star Wars line (read more about the upcoming Star Wars LEGO sets here), and many more could be released in the years to come.

Andor, as a series, feels ripe for LEGO to get its hands on and offer its unique interpretation of some of the show's most iconic moments. Perhaps a full-on Narkina 5 prison set could be worth exploring, or maybe one based on the devastating Ghorman Massacre that headlined the show's second season.

The potential for Andor LEGO sets feels endless, especially as the series continues to be celebrated as one of the best Star Wars titles ever.