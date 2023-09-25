Spider-Verse: Sony Announces Surprising Villain for Miles' Next Appearance

Following his thrilling jaunt through the Multiverse in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales will face a surprising new villain when he comes back for his next appearance with Sony Pictures.

Miles’ last Spider-Verse appearance saw him go toe-to-toe with a terrifying new big bad in Jason Schwartzman’s The Spot after 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse highlighted Liev Schreiber’s Kingpin.

But even with The Spot already set to play a pivotal role in Miles’ next theatrical release, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, he’ll be far from the only obstacle standing in the young Spider-Man’s way.

The Next Villain for Miles Morales

Before Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse comes to theaters, Miles Morales will make another appearance in the animated short film entitled The Spider Within.

And thanks to a new release from Sony, fans now know that Miles’ next villain/enemy in the short will actually be a surprising one - “anxiety.”

The outlet shared a new synopsis for this short confirming that Miles will have to deal with “responsibilities as a student, friend, and city savior” all piling up on top of each other, leading to Miles having a full-blown panic attack:

“In the short film, Miles has to fight a silent but deadly enemy that many people across the world (and ‘Across the Spider-Verse’) have to deal with as well: Anxiety. In the story, the teenager starts getting anxious when his responsibilities as a student, friend, and city savior start to pile up. The pressure ends up making Miles have a panic attack – which in turn forces him to have to confront manifestations of his anxiety.”

How Will Miles Tackle New “Villain?”

With Miles Morales having tackled plenty of challenges across his first two movies, seeing him look inward at the anxiety building up in his personal life will be something fresh for the superhero genre.

Especially with this project being a short rather than a movie, it will allow Miles to move even further along in his own personal journey before he comes across more tangible enemies.

The big question now is how this will tie into everything happening in the Spider-Verse movies, especially since Beyond the Spider-Verse is now delayed until further notice.

With far more than just the Spot expected to appear in that next movie, Miles is sure to be in for challenges that will test him on every level emotionally and physically.

The Spider Within does not have a set release date yet, although it’s expected to come out before Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse debuts.