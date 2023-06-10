Spider-Verse 2 Had a Tom Hiddleston Loki Show Easter Egg You Might've Missed

Sony Pictures' newly released Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse contained an Easter egg from Tom Hiddleston's Loki that some casual fans might've missed.

The very concept of the Spider-Verse films is exploring the expansiveness of the Multiverse. Seeing multiple Variants of Spider-Man meet up and work together is where all the fun is had.

Funny enough, the Multiverse is also the key focus of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as of late.

First properly introduced in Loki, the MCU went on to further explore the endless possibilities of alternate timelines in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Across the Spider-Verse and the Multiverse

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Across the Spider-Verse featured a sly Easter egg from Tom Hiddleston's Loki that most moviegoers likely missed the first time around.

The key moment can be found when Gwen Stacy showed Miles Morales the Spider Society for the first time.

Marvel

At the end of the line was Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099 (played by Oscar Isaac), who had some explaining to do.

Marvel

When Spidey 2099 started his presentation to Miles in Spider-Verse 2, fans bore witness to the now iconic imagery of the Scared Timeline (aka the MCU's Multiverse)—which, as it would seem, also contains the Spider-Verse itself.

Marvel

The imagery was first shown off to audiences by Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in Loki's first season finale. It showed up again in the post-credits tag for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel

Loki's Influence on Marvel

It makes perfect sense that Sony Pictures would lean into Marvel Studios' interpretation of the Multiverse—especially after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Though, there's plenty more explanation to be had. What exactly is the Spider-Verse compared to the wider Multiverse? And where is it situated within that larger contraption?

With this big Easter egg, it's hard not to wonder if Marvel Studios might incorporate the happenings of Spider-Verse 2 and the franchise's other installments into the wider MCU. Perhaps Avengers: Secret Wars could even introduce some bigger crossovers between the animated and live-action worlds.

Acknowledgment of The Spot's Multiversal threat could possibly show up as early as Loki Season 2 if Marvel wanted.

Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide, while Loki's second season premieres on October 6.