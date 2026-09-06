All 16 MCU Villains That Tom Holland's Spider-Man Has Faced

Tom Holland's Spider-Man has had a long list of MCU villains to contend with, spanning through his appearances in the Infinity Saga and the Multiverse Saga. 2016's Captain America: Civil War began Peter Parker's MCU journey, as he was recruited by Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man to join Team Iron Man against Team Captain America.

Following that chaotic hero vs. hero airport brawl, Spider-Man had to go up against an expanding roster of dangerous and unpredictable villains, ranging from street-level tech scavengers, illusionists, cybernetically enhanced criminals, and even the Mad Titan Thanos himself in Avengers: Infinity War. Fighting these foes helped Peter's growth and maturity as a full-fledged hero, turning him from a friendly neighborhood hero to someone capable of dealing with cosmic and otherworldly threats.

Every Major Marvel Villain Tom Holland's Peter Parker Faced In the MCU

Vulture

Marvel Studios

Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes served as the first major MCU-original Spider-Man villain that Tom Holland's Peter Parker had to face in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Toomes was a former salvage worker who lost his job after the Department of Damage Control took over the operations in the post-Battle of New York cleanup. He was able to scavenge some alien tech, allowing him to build a winged flight suit and weapons from Chitauri technology.

Toomes' transition to a black-market arms dealer directly led to his clash with Spider-Man. Vulture is not just a random villain for Peter because he had a personal connection with him, as Toomes was the father of Peter's old crush, Liz Allan.

Spider-Man and Vulture's rivalry culminated in a plane heist, with Peter defeating Toomes and still saving his life after the chaos. As a token of gratitude, Toomes decides to keep Peter's identity secret.

Shocker

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Homecoming introduced two versions of Shocker: Jackson Brice and Herman Schultz.

Brice initially used vibrating gauntlets derived from Vulture's tech, but he later died after Toomes disintegrated him using alien technology. Schultz took over the mantle of the Shocker, but he was later defeated by Spider-Man, leading to his arrest.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day featured the same gauntlets used by these versions of Shocker, which were later used by Tom Holland's Peter in his duel against the Hulk.

Tinkerer

Marvel Studios

Michael Chernus brought Phineas Mason (aka the Tinkerer) to life in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Serving as Adrian Toomes' right-hand man and resident tech guy, Mason was responsible for modifying scavenged alien technology and turning it into weapons for the group's black-market dealings. While he never had a one-on-one confrontation with Spider-Man, his creations proved troublesome for the web-slinger.

Hydro-Man

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Far From Home introduced a version of Hydro-Man, known as the Water Elemental. It attacked Venice, disrupting the European tour of Peter Parker and his classmates. It was later revealed that this was all an illusion created by Mysterio's BARF tech, but the fact that it can cause massive water-based destruction makes this artificial villain dangerous.

Molten-Man

Marvel Studios

Molten-Man, aka the Fire Elemental from Spider-Man: Far From Home, was another Mysterio illusion that resembled a lava creature that grew in size by absorbing metal.

Spider-Man, as Night Monkey, worked together with Mysterio to prevent it from burning down Prague. While they defeated it, the artificial creature served Mysterio's larger con by luring Peter into trusting him and giving him the EDITH glasses.

Cyclone

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Far From Home's final battle introduced Cyclone (the Air Elemental) as a wind-and-lightning entity that caused heavy damage. This was part of Mysterio's grand plan of introducing an Avenger-level threat in order for the government (and Nick Fury) to trust him.

Mysterio

Marvel Studios

Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck posed as Mysterio, a fake hero, in Spider-Man: Far From Home to gain Peter Parker's trust, crafting a story that he is from a different Earth from the Multiverse. As a former Stark Industries employee who was bitter over Tony Stark stealing his own technology, he fabricated the Elementals to wreak destruction while also becoming the world's savior.

After Spider-Man defeated Mysterio in the final battle, Beck still succeeded in ruining Peter Parker's life by framing Spider-Man for murder and exposing his identity to the world, setting up the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Thanos

Marvel Studios

Josh Brolin's Thanos went head-to-head against Tom Holland's Spider-Man during the fight on Titan, with Peter joining Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and the Guardians of the Galaxy to try and retrieve the gauntlet to prevent him from using the Infinity Stones to eliminate half of all life in the universe.

While Peter helped restrain him temporarily, Thanos ultimately defeated him and the rest of the heroes, leading to the snap that changed the MCU forever.

Scorpion

Marvel Studios

Michael Mando first appeared as Mac Gargan in Spider-Man: Homecoming, seeking revenge against Spider-Man for putting him in jail for his involvement in the ferry arms deal.

Gargan returned in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a full-blown villain known as Scorpion, but he was ultimately thwarted twice by the MCU web-slinger (at one point, he was controlled by Sadie Sink's Jean Grey).

Boomerang

Marvel Studios

Boomerang made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a skilled projectile specialist who used weaponized boomerangs. Although his appearance was brief (he only appeared during the opening montage), the fact that he was only defeated and not killed suggests that he could still return in future Spider-Man movies.

Tarantula

Marvel Studios

Like Boomerang, Tarantula also appeared in the opening montage of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He is a spider-themed mercenary with weaponized blades on his feet, primarily used to inject poison into his enemies. Spider-Man defeated him, and it's safe to assume that he is locked up inside the Department of Damage Control containment centers.

Tombstone

Marvel Studios

Tombstone (aka Lonnie Lincoln) had a small role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, appearing only in the film's opening montage, where he was defeated by Spider-Man.

Among all the small-time villains featured in the montage, Tombstone is the most likely to return due to his street-level roots and history as a crime boss, potentially serving as Kingpin's replacement in the criminal underbelly.

Ramrod

Marvel Studios

Ramrod also appeared briefly in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's opening montage. In Marvel Comics, Ramrod is a cyborg villain with superhuman strength, who duked it out with Spider-Man on several occasions.

Spider-Man made short work of Ramrod based on the montage, recreating a classic comic panel of Spider-Man battling him in the streets of New York.

Snow and The Hand

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man initially defeated The Hand sometime during the four-year gap between Spider-Man: No Way Home's ending and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, the film revealed that the Department of Damage Control hired The Hand as its enforcers, reclassifying them as assets rather than prisoners.

The Hand's presence in Brand New Day sets the stage for a future crossover with Charlie Cox's Daredevil, potentially in Spider-Man 5.

Jean Grey

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day introduced Sadie Sink's Jean Grey to the MCU as a teenage mutant with telepathic and body-hopping abilities. It's worth noting that Jean was not a traditional pure villain, but she did become a major antagonistic force who clashed with Spider-Man in the film.

Following a heartfelt conversation (that included an intervention from Aunt May in Peter's mind), they set aside their differences, forging a new bond that could be revisited in future projects in the Mutant Saga.

William Metzger

Marvel Studios

Tramell Tillman's Bill Metzger served as the overarching antagonist in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

While he allied himself with Spider-Man in the early part of the film, Metzger's anti-mutant sentiments emerged after it pulled back the curtain on his involvement in the death of Jean's sister, Sara Grey, and his illegal experimentation on enhanced individuals. Metzger secretly disappeared after Jean Grey and Peter's confrontation in the climactic battle, setting up his eventual return as a mutant-hunting villain in the Mutant Saga.