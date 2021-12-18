How Spider-Man: No Way Home's Producer Convinced Maguire & Garfield Villain Actors to Return

Marvel Studios is gearing up for arguably its biggest weekend of 2021 thanks to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third solo team-up movie within the MCU in conjunction with Sony Pictures. Building on a movie that's consistently added new levels of hype for more than two years, taking inspiration from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawling movies. The threequel is already making waves both at the box office and from fan reception.

No Way Home was regarded as arguably the most ambitious solo superhero movie in history, which was largely thanks to the inclusion of at least five villains from Spider-Man movies of the 21st century. News of these villains' appearances came through various leaks and news reports over the past 14 months, with each new reveal bringing more excitement than the last.

Looking at how many A-list actors took on the challenge of bringing their characters into a new universe, it appears to be one of the biggest challenges Marvel and Sony have ever tackled. As it turns out, there was plenty of internal discussion amongst the team about how to make that all come together.

No Way Home Producer on Biggest Challenges

Speaking with the New York Times, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Sony executive Amy Pascal revealed what some of the biggest challenges were behind making Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Feige revealed how difficult it was to get the actors from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's movies to come to an agreement on "the cool, big idea" of No Way Home while not being able to show them the script or reveal any specific details:

"Getting everybody to agree with you about the cool, big idea. 'Hey, we have an idea. Will you come sign up and be in this movie.' 'Cool! Can I read the script?' 'No.' That was the hardest part. And that’s where Amy, who calls anyone anywhere at any time, is a master producer at making things happen."

As for how Pascal pitched to actors who were skeptical to return, the veteran producer promised that their roles wouldn't be "cash-grab cameos." She recounted how she's been there with the actors for their entire journey through the Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield-starring franchises and that she would continue being there with them through this new experience.

"That these weren’t going to be cash-grab cameos. The parts were real. That I was there with them the first time and would be again, that I have too much respect for them and all the work we did together over the years."

Meaningful Roles for Maguire and Garfield Actors

Coming back to a role after so much time away can't be an easy task for anybody, especially those as prominent as the ones that are being brought back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Combine that with the threat of being too fan service-y or being used only as a cash-grab, and it's certainly something that wouldn't bring an instant yes from everybody in that situation.

On top of those concerns came Marvel Studios' usual round of secrecy, which was turned up to new levels with how big Spider-Man: No Way Home is supposed to be upon its debut. It's difficult getting an actor to agree to do a project when they know so little about it, but it's clear that Feige, Pascal, and the team convinced these stars that this was going to be something special.

Now, the Marvel fandom is flocking to theaters worldwide over the next few days and weeks to see exactly how Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures delivered on the promise that's been laid out for such a long time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.