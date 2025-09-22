Marvel Studios may have some trouble ahead with production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day after an unfortunate incident with star Tom Holland. Marvel Studios helped make Tom Holland one of its biggest stars through his tireless work as Peter Parker, and is relying on him to be a major player in the MCU's future for years to come as well. However, with Holland shouldering plenty of responsibility in this role, he may now have his biggest challenge to deal with yet ahead of him.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland reportedly suffered a serious injury to his head while shooting Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As of writing, Spider-Man 4 is lined up to be the MCU's next theatrical release, coming after a record-breaking release gap that will span almost exactly one full year. Unfortunately, with this news, that release date may be in jeopardy.

Confirmed by Deadline, Holland reportedly injured his head while performing a stunt on set in Glasgow, Scotland. He was subsequently taken to the hospital and treated for a mild concussion. While the Spider-Man star is expected to take a break from filming "out of precaution," he is only expected to be out of commission for few days and will then return to work.

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) added to the news, indicating that Sony was behind on filming for the Spider-Man sequel before this injury. While nobody else is injured, Sony is expected to hold a meeting on Monday, September 22, to decide how to move forward with production in the wake of this incident.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the next movie set to be released as part of Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate and the fourth Spider-Man movie in the MCU overall.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando, the story is expected to focus on Peter Parker's quest to rediscover his identity while protecting his loved ones from veteran threats and villains never seen before in the MCU. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Will Spider-Man 4 Be Delayed After Tom Holland Injury?

Considering Spider-Man 4 only began shooting in late July 2025, Marvel and Sony had a fairly tight turnaround of about a year to finish shooting and post-production.

While fans are thrilled to see that the studios are shooting much of this movie practically with real sets after not getting that chance for Spider-Man: No Way Home, this injury may prove troublesome to overcome.

As noted in THR's report, Sony and Marvel appeared to be behind on filming for the sequel before Holland got hurt, which could push production back further than the studios would like.

Holland's injury does not seem overly serious and should not keep him out of action for too long, but now, it only adds another delay to everything the studios were already handling.

Marvel is already in the middle of a slowed-down period for releases, with only four theatrical releases lined up for the MCU's Phase 6. This includes a full year between the releases of The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25, 2025) and Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026), the longest gap since the break between the Infinity Saga and the Multiverse Saga.

If production does not go smoothly from here, with only 10 months until the film is due to be released, Marvel may be forced to push that release even further into 2026.

This could also have further ramifications for the next two Avengers movies, which have already been delayed to December 2026 and December 2026. Regardless of what happens, the hope is that Holland and co. are able to push through with as few issues as possible and finish work on this highly anticipated sequel without many further delays.