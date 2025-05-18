'Spider-Man 4' Rumor Points to Another Big Change from 'No Way Home'

A new rumor about the MCU's Spider-Man: Brand New Day teases another major change from what fans saw in its predecessor, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Coming almost five years after Tom Holland's last big-screen adventure, which broke the multiverse wide open and changed Spidey's life, things will be vastly different across the board.

Spider-Man 4 is rumored to use multiple locations outside of the United Kingdom, including Italy, for filming. This indicates that at least part of the MCU's next Spider-Man solo film will take place in a setting outside of New York City, possibly in Europe, as reported by scooper Daniel Richtman. While this is far from the first time this has happened in the MCU, it marks a change of pace from recent efforts with the hero.

While both Spider-Man: Homecoming (Washington, D.C.) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (Europe) took place partially away from New York, this was not the case in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The MCU's latest solo Spidey outing took place entirely within the city limits of the Big Apple while introducing the Multiverse to the MCU's big-screen movies.

While plot details remain under wraps for Spider-Man 4, reports have teased the sequel utilizing plenty of multiversal plot points but still using New York City as a central location. Some of those reports tease Mr. Negative as the sequel's main villain, but other character theories have hinted at other universes being prevalent as well.

Spider-Man 4 will be the first solo movie for Tom Holland since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, picking up where he left off after Doctor Strange's spell made the world forget about Peter Parker's existence. Holland will star alongside Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the film. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

How Spider-Man 4 Will Stand Apart from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, with no story details confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day yet, deciphering what to make of the film's shooting locations at the moment is a challenge. However, taking the story away from New York City will have quite the impact on its own, no matter how much the film uses the multiverse as a narrative device.

At the very least, Spider-Man 4 seems to be tied heavily to what may happen in Avengers: Doomsday, with rumors hinting at the movies both taking place simultaneously in the MCU timeline. This could mean fans will see Spider-Man's story impact the Avengers' adventures more than he ever has in the MCU's past.

The other big question will be what or who takes Peter Parker away from the familiar grounds of New York City and likely places him in Europe, the way he was in Far From Home. This question hits particularly hard with the multiverse expected to also be in play, as was teased recently by Sadie Sink's rumored casting as Mayday Parker.

While news on story details is sure to be kept as under wraps as possible, even after filming begins later this summer, potential ramifications from this sequel are through the roof as the Multiverse Saga inches closer to an end.