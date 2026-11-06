'Solo Leveling Season 3' Won't Release On Crunchyroll's Streaming Service Until After The Debut Of 9 Anime Like Dragon Ball Super: Beerus and The Vermilion Mask

Solo Leveling Season 3 is in a holding pattern, while a variety of other anime are debuting or are actively being released on Crunchyroll's streaming service. Solo Leveling, based on Chugong's South Korean web novel, was first slated for 2023 but got pushed back, finally airing in early 2024. Season 2 followed in early 2025, and Crunchyroll announced a sequel anime film titled Solo Leveling: Beyond the System during its Anime Expo 2026 panel. The wait is on for Season 3, though, since it won't arrive until after that movie releases.

Unlike 2024's recap film ReAwakening, Beyond the System is a direct continuation picking up right after Season 2, Arise from the Shadow. A-1 Pictures returns to animate, with Crunchyroll co-producing. Plot details remain under wraps, but its original story is expected to lead straight into Season 3 eventually.

Both seasons of Solo Leveling, all 25 episodes, are streaming on Crunchyroll in sub and dub, covering Jinwoo's climb from the weakest Hunter alive to commander of his own shadow army: "Arise!"

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Until Season 3 arrives, Crunchyroll's Fall 2026 lineup has plenty to fill the gap. Black Clover Season 2 leads the charge, premiering October 3 and ending a five-year absence.

The Spade Kingdom Raid arc sends Asta and the Magic Knights after the Dark Triad, the devil-possessed siblings ruling the Spade Kingdom. With the series having already covered most of the manga, it's never been a better time to catch up and dive into the Black Clover story before it ends.

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A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Season 2 has now also begun streaming, following a gamer who wakes up as his MMO character, the feared Black-Winged Tyrant Lufas Maphaahl... 200 years after her defeat. To find out the rest, tune in on Crunchyroll before Solo Leveling returns.

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Another anime, Overgeared, premiered on September 27, and the adaptation follows Youngwoo Shin, who plays the VR game Satisfy as Grid the Warrior and stumbles upon a legendary blacksmith's lost knowledge. Need more of a sell? Its source webtoon was adapted by REDICE Studio, the team behind Solo Leveling's webtoon art.

Romance is getting its time to shine in the anime medium this season as well. Firefly Wedding premiered on October 9, with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure studio David Production animating the Meiji-era story of Satoko Kirigaya, a dying daughter who proposes to Shinpei Goto, the assassin hired to kill her.

Clearly the story is loved by many, as a live-action TV adaptation has been ordered, expected to be released in 2027.

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On the sweeter side, Hello, I am a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion! follows Rose, the Witch of the Lake, whose secret crush, the knight Harij, asks her to brew a love potion.

Two classic anime have also returned with a fresh look and appeal. The new Magic Knight Rayearth, a 30th-anniversary remake, premiered October 7.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus followed on October 11 as an "enhanced" edition that reworks the 2015 series with new, redrawn cuts. This isn't a significant new release, but many out there will always take in more Dragon Ball.

The Vermilion Mask rounds out the group, having premiered on October 10 with new episodes every Saturday.

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Blue Lock Season 1 director Tetsuaki Watanabe helms the story of Peru d'Arrest, an apprentice mask maker who killed his master and friends under a cursed mask's control and now hunts every mask his master made.

It has already been announced that The Vermilion Mask's second cour (or TV broadcast period) will begin in April 2027. Even by that time, it doesn't look like Solo Leveling Season 3 will have begun streaming; in fact, it may be closer to one year after that.

When Will Solo Leveling Season 3 Release?

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Solo Leveling Season 3 is coming, but it still doesn't have a release date. D&C Media, which owns the IP, confirmed the season in its fourth-quarter earnings report with a "2027-2028" window.

Beyond the System is the key piece to solve this puzzle. Every report points to a 2027 release for the film, and the franchise has run this playbook before, with ReAwakening (a Season 1 recap that previewed Season 2's first two episodes) hitting theaters in late 2024, weeks before Season 2's January 2025 premiere.

If the movie lands in 2027, Season 3 likely follows in early 2028. Both seasons premiered in January, so a January 2028 debut would fit the pattern.

Either way, fans should brace for a longer wait than the one-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2, though the movie will help quench their thirst.

There's a lot of money in anime movies, especially given the recent success of Demon Slayer. It's first (of three) Infinity Castle film released in 2205 and earned over $793 million globally.