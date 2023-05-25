Snowpiercer Season 4: Will It Release or Get Cancelled?

There have been many questions surrounding the release of Snowpiercer Season 4 despite being confirmed.

The series is based on the Chris Evans-led movie of the same name, but it is not set under the same continuity.

Snowpiercer revolves around passengers of a gigantic train that circles the globe carrying the remaining members of humanity seven years after the world transforms into a frozen wasteland.

Snowpiercer Season 1 made its debut on TNT on May 17, 2020. Season 2 premiered on January 25, 2021, then it was renewed for Season 3 in the same month. The third season was then released on January 24, 2022.

Will There Be a Season 4 of Snowpiercer?

Snowpiercer

In July 2021, Snowpiercer was renewed for a fourth season, and this was months before Season 3 even premiered.

However, in January 2023, Variety confirmed that Snowpiercer Season 4 "will not air" on TNT as planned.

While the series was initially planned to end in Season 4, Warner Bros. Discovery decided then to not release the next batch of episodes. Variety noted that Tomorrow Studios will shop the series at other outlets.

Following the unfortunate development, a TNT spokesperson shared an official statement, admitting that it was a "difficult decision" for the network:

“We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of ‘Snowpiercer. This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought ‘Snowpiercer’s’ extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong."

The spokesperson then said that they have been working "collaboratively" with Snowpiercer producers to help the series find a new home:

"We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”

On January 16, 2023, Bloody Disgusting unveiled that all of Season 4 has been filmed already, indicating that the only missing piece in the puzzle is Snowpiercer's new network or streaming service.

Snowpiercer features a stellar cast led by Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. Joining the pair are Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard, and Roberto Urbina. Newcomers Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov are confirmed to be featured in Season 4.

Is Snowpiercer Season 4 the Last?

Snowpiercer

In June 2022, TNT, via Deadline, confirmed that Snowpiercer Season 4 will be the final season after the outlet revealed that the actors were released to book other jobs after the cast's options were not picked up.

A TNT spokesperson shared the following statement after the final season confirmation:

“We can confirm that 'Snowpiercer' will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT. Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever.”

Despite TNT's cancellation and the confirmation that Season 4 is the show's swan song, Deadline reiterated in January 2023 that Tomorrow Studios is "currently shopping" Snowpiercer's final season, along with two spin-offs (a potential prequel and sequel) to other networks "with the goal to build a franchise."

As it stands, the first three seasons of Snowpiercer are available to stream on Netflix.

That said, some have speculated that Netflix could save the day and serve as the new home of the scripted drama series.