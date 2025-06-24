Animal Kingdom Reveals Why J Kills Morgan In Season 3

Animal Kingdom Season 3 revealed why Joshua "J" Cody decided to kill Morgan Wilson. The crime drama series from TNT follows the story of the Codys, a criminal family enterprise in Oceanside, California involved in shady dealings and dangerous heists. Under the orders of its leader (Janine "Smurf" Cody), the Codys follow a strict code where they prioritize family above everything, meaning that whomever they cross paths with who doesn't agree with their ideals will eventually pay the price. One of the Codys' tragic victims is Morgan, and her death was crucial in showing "J" Cody's ruthless side.

Animal Kingdom had a star-studded cast headlined by the intriguing Cody family tree that included the likes of Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, and Daniella Alonso. The series ran for six seasons on TNT, with its finale being released on August 28, 2022.

Who Is Morgan on Animal Kingdom?

TNT

Morgan Wilson (played by Laura San Giacomo) was the loyal and reliable lawyer of Janine "Smurf" Cody. Morgan made his debut in Animal Kingdom Season 2, Episode 11, "The Leopard," before becoming a recurring character in Season 3.

After Smurf was arrested and sent to jail for the suspected murder of his adopted son, Baz (read more about why Baz actor Scott Speedman left Animal Kingdom), Morgan was instrumental in handling Smurf's legal matters and business affairs as she helped her escape more jail time. Aside from helping Janine, Morgan also came into contact with "J" Cody in Season 2 and beyond.

The lawyer's debut in Season 2 was instrumental in J's journey in Animal Kingdom since Smurf gave the power of attorney over the family's finances. Holding this power gave J an edge and he later realized that he could use it for his benefit. Ultimately, the pair's tumultuous partnership led to a brutal and deadly end.

Why Did J Kill Morgan on Animal Kingdom?

TNT

Animal Kingdom Season 3, Episode 12 showed a different side of J as the installment showcased his more ruthless and manipulative nature that spelled bad news for Morgan.

Realizing that Smurf could be in prison for a while, J used his power of attorney to steal three of her properties since he intended to sell them to gain money. As Smurf's lawyer, Morgan became aware of J's reckless financial actions, which made her a liability. While J initially tried to pin the blame on Morgan, it wasn't enough because he knew his grandmother would eventually find out.

Seeing Morgan as a potential hiccup in his plans to take over the kingdom for himself and to tie up loose ends, J abducted the poor lawyer and took her out to the open sea (where no one could hear her scream). J's diabolical side took over and he sliced her up to bleed and left her as bait for the sharks. Morgan eventually died after drowning.

Morgan's death is one of the most memorable kills in Animal Kingdom since it was an important incident in elevating J as a cold-blooded killer with serious ambitions of taking over the kingdom's leadership from Smurf.