Scarlett Johansson Reveals Private Avengers Text Chain Messages Following Jeremy Renner Accident

Scarlett Johansson revealed how the original Avengers cast reacted in their private group text chat when Jeremy Renner got into his accident.

On January 3, the actor was hospitalized after a snowplow crushed the actor as he was trying to prevent his nephew from getting hurt. Doctors even claimed that "it's a miracle [he was] alive" at all.

Since then, the actor has been steadily recovering. He's even been seen jogging, with a recent social media post captioned: "First attempt at a light jog with weight assisted life for broken tibia... Pain is progress for me."

Jeremy Renner, the True Hero

In an interview with Variety, Scarlett Johansson talked about how their secret Avengers text group chat (which includes herself, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo) reacted to Renner’s recent accident.

Johansson recalled how she “was very upset,” but that once Renner started to get better, everyone made it clear he was the real hero:

“I was very upset… On the Avengers text chain, we’re like, ’OK, you beat us all. That’s it. You won… That’s like real superhero stuff. It’s unbelievable.”

Four years ago, while speaking with the The Upcoming, Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan talked about the long-running Avengers text chat.

Susan revealed that it’s “used multiple times a day:”

"All I know is he, and the other Avengers are on a text thread that is used multiple times a day. That is a family...”

Downey Jr. declared that it would “never be shut down:”

"It will never, never be shut down, that text thread. And it should never be observed because we're out of our minds."

A piece from The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 noted described the actor's text chain as “very sophisticated, [and] laugh-your-ass-off [funny].”

The outlet also coined the group’s dynamic as “astronaut-esque:"

“[their dynamic is] astronaut-esque — the camaraderie of people who’ve shared a professional experience almost no one can relate to."

What Does the Future Have in Store for Renner?

When Renner was first hospitalized, it felt like the world was waiting with bated breath to see what was going to happen.

The actor got an outpouring of support from fans around the world and many of his fellow co-stars, including Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Momoa, James Gunn, and Eiza Gonzales. Even former Marvel Studios Co-President Victoria Alonso wished him "a speedy recovery."

But what's next for Renner?

It's clear that recovery is the number one focus right now, as it should be—as is spending time with his loved ones.

Given some more time, perhaps the actor could be up for another round of Hawkeye on Disney+. After all, audiences are itching to see more of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in action.

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.