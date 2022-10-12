How Ryan Reynolds Reacted to Controversial Deadpool Comments From TJ Miller

Ryan Reynolds is currently in the early stages of developing his third Deadpool movie for his MCU introduction, which will also bring back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine for one last ride. But in recent days, the attention has turned to Reynolds' former Fox co-Star, T.J. Miller, who came out with controversial comments about the man behind the Merc with a Mouth.

Miller accused Reynolds of being “horrifically mean” to him on the set of the first two Deadpool movies, leading to their relationship being strained over the past few years. The actor behind Weasel even admitted that he doesn’t expect to return for a role in Deadpool 3 due to that experience, leaving Wade’s closest friend from the first two movies stuck in the Fox universe of X-Men movies.

But now, following that controversy, Miller has shared a new update regarding his relationship with Reynolds as the Deadpool franchise moves forward toward its introduction into the MCU.

T.J. Miller Makes Up with Ryan Reynolds

During actor T.J. Miller’s visit to SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, via The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadpool and Deadpool 2 star shared that he's cleared the air with co-star Ryan Reynolds over their relationship on set in the first two movies.

Miller explained that Reynolds reached out to him after he said Reynolds was “horrifically mean” to him in the first two movies and that they have discussed the situation with each other. Miller called it "a misunderstanding," saying that the two have since reconciled about the situation:

“So I emailed him back, and now it’s fine.”

Will T.J. Miller Return for Deadpool 3?

With Miller being so honest and forthcoming about his relationship with Ryan Reynolds, it left many fans wondering what his future was in the Deadpool franchise, particularly with a string of controversies from the past few years surrounding him. But now, with the most recent comments from the Weasel actor, it appears that things are better between the duo, which must be a relief for both of them moving forward.

Now, the big question that remains is whether Miller will be back as Weasel for Deadpool 3 after sticking by Wade Wilson in his first two solo movies. The bar-owner-turned-part-time-mercenary help Deadpool build his cache of weapons (even though they largely weren't used), and he could potentially play a similar role once Deadpool joins the MCU.

This movie is clearly looking to build a top-notch cast for the antihero's long-awaited MCU introduction thanks to the confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine. Whether that includes Miller as Weasel is still a mystery, and with the recent delays to Deadpool 3's release date, it might be a while until fans find out any more concrete information on the matter.

Deadpool 3 will release in theaters on November 6, 2024.