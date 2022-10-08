Deadpool 2 Actor Claims Ryan Reynolds Was 'Horrifically Mean' to Him

Following Ryan Reynolds' wildly successful efforts on Deadpool and Deadpool 2, the actor now has the opportunity to join the MCU after Disney's massive purchase of 20th Century Fox. And as Deadpool 3 moves further into development ahead of its September 2024, the film is bringing together a cast that will rival any major outing coming from the MCU over the next few years.

Of course, the headlining news is that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine for one last run alongside Reynolds' Wade Wilson, and the leading man also confirmed that Leslie Uggams' Blind Al will be back for round 3. Rumors have also pointed to a few other memorable supporting characters being back for their MCU introductions, although that hasn't included T.J. Miller's Weasel.

Miller played a key role as Deadpool's semi-manager and friend in the first two movies, although a number of controversial events have put his future with the franchise in question. On top of that, Miller has shared why he likely wouldn't return to Deadpool 3 of his own accord after what happened to his relationship with Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 Star Expects to Not Return for Sequel

Marvel

Speaking with The Adam Carolla Show via ComicBookMovie.com, Deadpool 2 star T.J. Miller addressed his relationship with star Ryan Reynolds after their last movie together.

In the interview, Miller noted that Reynolds was "horrifically mean" to him both as the character of Deadpool and as a person, giving Miller "just enough exposition that it's funny" before getting back to the meat of the story:

"As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel. He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Through the process, Miller felt that Reynolds was being genuine with those mean comments, getting a hint that Reynolds believed he was funnier and more experienced than Miller:

"That's exactly why he said that. Because I'm not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven't been in more movies than him."

He explained that he sees it as "weird that [Reynolds] hates [him]," insisting that he wouldn't work with Reynolds again after Deadpool 2 and that he isn't aware of being asked to return for Deadpool 3. he also called Reynolds an "insecure dude" and described how he changed after the first Deadpool movie:

"I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, 'See? You guys see?'"

Miller addressed his role as Weasel, explaining that he wouldn't want to do a role like that "for more than five years," especially going back to it after a long time away:

"I don't really think you should do something for more than five years. I think it's weird to just go back and play Weasel 10 years later."

But in the end, Miller doesn't have any ill feelings towards the Deadpool team, saying that they "should make a Deadpool 3" even if Reynolds isn't fond of his former co-star:

"I don't wish them any ill will. I think [Reynolds] should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that."

Miller Sets Record Straight on Reynolds Relationship

T.J. Miller has certainly spent a lot of time in the spotlight for the wrong reasons over the past few years, with numerous allegations of misconduct and misbehavior on his record, even during his time playing Weasel for 20th Century Fox. Whether this is the reason for Miller and Reynolds' relationship deteriorating is unclear, although Miller made it plainly clear that he doesn't see any path towards returning for a role with Marvel Studios.

It's also sad to hear about this kind of situation happening with Reynolds, who is known as one of the most fun personalities in Hollywood largely thanks to his time playing Deadpool. But with no details on why or how things got so bad between the two actors, it's impossible to tell who's to blame or how exactly it got to the point where they'll never work together again.

Now, the question is whether Deadpool 3 will simply leave Weasel in the Fox Universe when Deadpool moves into the MCU or whether he'll be recast to join Wade as he pushes into his new adventure alongside Hugh Jackman.

That answer likely won't come for quite some time, as Marvel probably won't start shooting Deadpool 3 until sometime in early 2023, giving the team plenty of time to change and adjust the story before its debut. While this situation with Miller is an unfortunate one, Marvel will push forward past it to make the best Deadpool movie possible for the MCU.

Deadpool 3 will release in theaters on September 6, 2024.